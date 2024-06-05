New thriller about giant shark in Paris has just dropped on Netflix

Directed by one of the team behind Gangs of London and starring an Oscar nominee, the movie has been getting quite good reviews.

Netflix has just added a new shark movie that looks like it should appeal to fans of Deep Blue Sea, Jaws, The Meg and The Shallows.

The film is titled Under Paris and centres around a giant shark that appears in the Seine, as well as a grieving scientist (played by Oscar-nominee Bérénice Bejo, The Artist) who is forced to face her tragic past in order to save the French capital from a bloodbath.

Bejo is not the only big name attached to the thriller as it is co-written and directed by renowned action horror filmmaker Xavier Gens.

Gens is best known to audiences for helming the 2007 video game movie adaptation Hitman and for directing episodes of the hit shows Gangs of London and Lupin.

Under Paris was only released on Netflix today (Wednesday, 5 June) so reviews are still pouring in.

But at the time of writing, out of the four critic opinions posted to Rotten Tomatoes about the movie, all four are positive – with one even calling the film the best shark flick since Jaws.

You can read a sample of those glowing write-ups right here:

Blu-Ray.com: “It’s not an action-packed viewing experience, but there are surges of panic to work with, and the general novelty of the setting is most welcome.”

Daily Dead: “It’s thankfully more than just a goofy ‘mako in the Seine’ idea that belongs on the Syfy channel.”

Digital Mafia Talkies: “Under Paris is the best shark movie since Jaws.”

Variety: “Look no further than Under Paris for an answer to the hypothetical that surely keeps Emmanuel Macron up at night, as Netflix’s new thriller swims rather than sinks as it adds life to a genre that’s been bloodless for far too long.”

Under Paris is streaming on Netflix now.

