Netflix has just added a brilliant mystery thriller movie

The darkly comic thriller film has an 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix has just added Bodies Bodies Bodies, the acclaimed 2022 dark comedy mystery thriller movie.

It centres around a group of rich and entitled 20-somethings in the US who plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion.

After drinking and doing drugs together, tensions begin to flare with the group, however.

Then, when several of the gang are killed one-by-one, it is up to the survivors to find the culprit.

Directed by Halina Reijn (the upcoming thriller Babygirl) and based on a spec script by Kristen Roupenian (Cat Person), Bodies Bodies Bodies’ ensemble cast consists of Amandla Stenberg (The Acolyte), Chase Sui Wonders (Bupkis), Lee Pace (Halt and Catch Fire), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Myha’la Herrold (Industry), Pete Davidson (SNL) and Rachel Sennott (Bottoms).

Boasting a crew of game actors who make their unlikable characters extremely compelling, a clever and funny screenplay that makes the transition from quarrels among friends to full-on violence feel believable and an absolutely ingenious final reveal, the thriller was acclaimed by critics upon release.

Boasting an 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes, here is a sample of some of the glowing reviews for the movie:

Associated Press: “Bodies Bodies Bodies might just be the first great Gen Z thriller. Director Halina Reijn’s film is a razor-sharp satire of a very specific kind of modern privilege.”

Boston Globe: “With its runtime of 95 minutes, Bodies Bodies Bodies has a cutthroat pace. By the time it’s over, you’ll want to see it play out again.”

Empire: “Tense when it needs to be and awfully good fun throughout. Stupidity reigns supreme for these rich kids, but the filmmakers are smart enough to make Bodies Bodies Bodies stick the landing.”

Entertainment Weekly: “It’s… just straight-up fun: a black-hearted comedy of manners meets contemporary social nightmare, written in blood and vape smoke.”

Metro Newspaper (UK): “Whodunnits are back with a vengeance. This inspired slasher twist boasts a thrilling satirical energy and a sizzling Gen Z cast, including Amandla Stenberg and Borat’s Maria Bakalova.”

The Reveal: “A deliriously silly and entertaining slasher-cum-whodunit in the Scream tradition.”

Bodies Bodies Bodies is streaming on Netflix in Ireland, the UK and the US right now.

