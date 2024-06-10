Search icon

Entertainment

10th Jun 2024

Netflix has just added a brilliant mystery thriller movie

Stephen Porzio

The darkly comic thriller film has an 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix has just added Bodies Bodies Bodies, the acclaimed 2022 dark comedy mystery thriller movie.

It centres around a group of rich and entitled 20-somethings in the US who plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion.

After drinking and doing drugs together, tensions begin to flare with the group, however.

Then, when several of the gang are killed one-by-one, it is up to the survivors to find the culprit.

Directed by Halina Reijn (the upcoming thriller Babygirl) and based on a spec script by Kristen Roupenian (Cat Person), Bodies Bodies Bodies’ ensemble cast consists of Amandla Stenberg (The Acolyte), Chase Sui Wonders (Bupkis), Lee Pace (Halt and Catch Fire), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Myha’la Herrold (Industry), Pete Davidson (SNL) and Rachel Sennott (Bottoms).

Boasting a crew of game actors who make their unlikable characters extremely compelling, a clever and funny screenplay that makes the transition from quarrels among friends to full-on violence feel believable and an absolutely ingenious final reveal, the thriller was acclaimed by critics upon release.

Boasting an 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes, here is a sample of some of the glowing reviews for the movie:

Associated Press: “Bodies Bodies Bodies might just be the first great Gen Z thriller. Director Halina Reijn’s film is a razor-sharp satire of a very specific kind of modern privilege.”

Boston Globe: “With its runtime of 95 minutes, Bodies Bodies Bodies has a cutthroat pace. By the time it’s over, you’ll want to see it play out again.”

Empire: “Tense when it needs to be and awfully good fun throughout. Stupidity reigns supreme for these rich kids, but the filmmakers are smart enough to make Bodies Bodies Bodies stick the landing.”

Entertainment Weekly: “It’s… just straight-up fun: a black-hearted comedy of manners meets contemporary social nightmare, written in blood and vape smoke.”

Metro Newspaper (UK): “Whodunnits are back with a vengeance. This inspired slasher twist boasts a thrilling satirical energy and a sizzling Gen Z cast, including Amandla Stenberg and Borat’s Maria Bakalova.”

The Reveal: “A deliriously silly and entertaining slasher-cum-whodunit in the Scream tradition.”

Bodies Bodies Bodies is streaming on Netflix in Ireland, the UK and the US right now.

WATCH: We Asked Scots If They’re Proud To Be British

READ MORE:

Topics:

Netflix

RELATED ARTICLES

New Liam Neeson thriller dubbed ‘Irish Avengers’ has Netflix viewers hooked

Liam Neeson

New Liam Neeson thriller dubbed ‘Irish Avengers’ has Netflix viewers hooked

By Charlie Herbert

Serial killer thriller labelled ‘one of the best shows Netflix has ever done’

andrew scott

Serial killer thriller labelled ‘one of the best shows Netflix has ever done’

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

Game of Thrones

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Authorities release update on How I Met Your Mother actor who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend 20 times

Breaking

Authorities release update on How I Met Your Mother actor who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend 20 times

By JOE

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

Broadchurch

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

By Simon Kelly

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

By Nina McLaughlin

Emilia Clarke missing ‘quite a bit’ of her brain after two aneurysms and is ‘surprised’ she can speak

brain injury

Emilia Clarke missing ‘quite a bit’ of her brain after two aneurysms and is ‘surprised’ she can speak

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix series can be watched in any order and will completely change the way you view story

Netflix

Netflix series can be watched in any order and will completely change the way you view story

By JOE

Quentin Tarantino vowed never to give his mum a penny of his film director fortune for ‘petty’ reason

Entertainment

Quentin Tarantino vowed never to give his mum a penny of his film director fortune for ‘petty’ reason

By Ryan Price

Gareth Southgate drops strongest hint yet regarding who will start in England midfield

Gareth Southgate drops strongest hint yet regarding who will start in England midfield

By Jacob Entwistle

Remote workers could face jail time if they enter Euro 2024 office sweepstakes

euro 2024

Remote workers could face jail time if they enter Euro 2024 office sweepstakes

By Callum Boyle

Man Utd make decision on Mauricio Pochettino after Thomas Tuchel meeting

Man Utd make decision on Mauricio Pochettino after Thomas Tuchel meeting

By Harry Warner

Joe Hart names ridiculous 5-a-side dream team of players he played alongside for England

Joe Hart names ridiculous 5-a-side dream team of players he played alongside for England

By Jacob Entwistle

‘My neighbour fined me £200 for parking in my own drive, so I got my own back in the best way’

Cars

‘My neighbour fined me £200 for parking in my own drive, so I got my own back in the best way’

By Callum Boyle

Authorities release update on How I Met Your Mother actor who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend 20 times

Breaking

Authorities release update on How I Met Your Mother actor who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend 20 times

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

By Nina McLaughlin

Cat owners need to have their pets microchipped by today or face fine

Animals

Cat owners need to have their pets microchipped by today or face fine

By Callum Boyle

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

Broadchurch

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

By Simon Kelly

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

By Nina McLaughlin

People are only just discovering what Tesco actually stands for

Lifestyle

People are only just discovering what Tesco actually stands for

By Ryan Price

Saudi royal part of a £400m bid to buy Everton

Everton

Saudi royal part of a £400m bid to buy Everton

By Harry Warner

Load more stories