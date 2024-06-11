Netflix has added a mystery movie from the writer of Gone Girl

The soon to be rebooted thriller is fronted by Oscar-winner and features a starry supporting cast.

Netflix has just added Dark Places, the 2015 mystery thriller movie based on the 2009 novel of the same name from author Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects).

The film centres around a woman named Libby Day (Oscar-winner Charlize Theron – Monster) who, with the help of a group of true crime aficionados (led by Nicholas Hoult – the X-Men franchise), confronts the traumatic childhood memories of the murder of her mother and two sisters.

As she does so, she begins to investigate the possibility that her jailed brother (Corey Stoll – Ant-Man) is innocent of the crimes.

Also co-starring Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass), Drea de Matteo (The Sopranos) and Tye Sheridan (Black Flies), Dark Places narrative switches between the run-up to the murders in 1985 and the modern-day.

The movie Dark Places received mixed reviews upon release, with the general consensus being that it is inferior to the truly excellent other adaptations of Flynn’s novels – the 2014 film version of Gone Girl and the 2018 series version of Sharp Objects.

Indeed, earlier this year, it was reported that the writer was working on a new TV adaptation of Dark Places for HBO.

That being said, the 2015 movie’s intriguing premise, dense mystery and great performances should scratch an inch for those looking to watch a whodunnit.

Here’s a sample of some positive reviews the Dark Places film earned from critics:

CinemaBlend: “A puzzling thriller with intensely fascinating characters, Dark Places is a film that will restore your faith in procedural mysteries.”

The Oregonian: “This second cinematic helping of Flynn’s brand of serpentine storytelling should sate the appetites of those who don’t examine the unlikely contortions of its plot too closely.”

Radio Times: “Theron is solid enough in the lead role, and the central mystery is reasonably intriguing before the beans are spilled.”

Screen International: “Audiences who like twisty narratives laced with wrenching revelations should be pleased with this satisfyingly downbeat thriller.”

Dark Places is streaming on Netflix in Ireland and the UK right now.

