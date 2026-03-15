Harry Styles aims ‘wild’ joke at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

He's also addressed the ‘queer-baiting’

On his return to Saturday Night Live as guest host, Harry Styles has aimed a joke at former prince Andrew during his opening monologue.

Styles cheekily poked fun at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on SNL, as he is currently dominating the UK album and singles charts.

The singer, 32, joked about his newfound “tremendously boring” persona as he discussed his recent low-key lifestyle following the conclusion of his Love On Tour concerts in 2023.

“I took up jogging. There's nothing interesting about that. But because I'm me, people pretend to find that interesting. I don't run to be interesting. I do it for the feeling it gives me, that runner's high. It's just amazing”, he said.

“Watermelon sugar high, runner's high. And if that doesn't do it for you, I also love ecstasy. As a British man who spent a lot of his life in the public eye, I can assure you, there's something nice about being boring. It's better than the alternative”, Styles added.

And this was when on screen flashed an image of a stunned Andrew in the back of a police car following his recent arrest.

The former One Direction heartthrob also addressed accusations of “queer-baiting” from critics and his penchant for using fruit as sexual metaphors in his song lyrics.

“I realised I'd spent half my life in music – touring, playing albums, and making songs about fruit that people think are about sex.”

“I just really like fruit, guys. I like sex, too. People seemed to pay a lot of attention to the clothes I was wearing, and some people accused me of something called queer-baiting. But did it ever occur to you that… maybe you don't know everything about me, Dad?”, he added.

Following the launch of his new album, Styles on Friday celebrated a chart-topping double whammy for the second time.

As per the Official Charts Company, the 32-year-old singer has enjoyed the most successful opening week for a male solo artist since Ed Sheeran's Divide album in 2017.

His first album in nearly four years, which turned record-breaking, has also dominated the UK vinyl albums chart with the highest number of physical records sold.