Netflix has added these 20 huge movies to its library

A good mix of new and old gems

In the past few weeks, Netflix in the UK and Ireland have been busy adding dozens of movies – here’s the best of the bunch.

About Time

Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, and Bill Nighy star in this sci-fi comedy drama from the director of Love Actually that will probably make you cry.

Atlas

Jennifer Lopez hunts down an AI terrorist (Simu Liu) in the near future in this Netflix original.

Big Game

This 2014 action adventure flick follows a young teenage boy in Finland and his efforts to protect the President of the United States (Samuel L. Jackson) from terrorists who shot down Air Force One.

City of Lies

This crime thriller movie starring Johnny Depp is about the investigations into the murders of rappers Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G.

Cry Macho

Clint Eastwood’s most recently released film, Cry Macho is believed to be his final Western.

Disturbia

A teenager placed on house arrest (Shia LaBeouf) starts to believe one of his neighbours (David Morse) is a serial killer.

Godzilla Minus One

Post-war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of the giant monster Godzilla, “baptised in the horrific power of the atomic bomb”.

This Oscar-winning blockbuster is widely considered one of 2023’s best movies.

The Hours

Nicole Kidman won an Oscar for playing writer Virginia Woolf in this psychological drama about how her writings impacted two other women (played by Julianne Moore and Meryl Streep) living in the 1950s and 2000s respectively.

In Bruges

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson are hitman laying low in the title city in this now classic crime flick.

The Invitation

In this 2022 horror thriller inspired by a very famous novel, Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones, the Fast & Furious franchise) plays a woman in New York invited by long-lost family members to a lavish wedding in the English countryside.

She is soon thrust into a nightmare of survival.

Jackdaw

In this well-liked 2023 British action thriller, a former motocross champion and army veteran (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) who has fallen on hard times accepts a dangerous job to collect a package in the North Sea.

La Bamba

This acclaimed ’80s biopic follows the life and short-lived musical career of rock and roll star Ritchie Valens (Lou Diamond Philips).

Little Women

The 1994 adaptation of the classic novel starring Winona Ryder.

Nocturnal Animals

Fashion designer Tom Ford shows off his filmmaking chops in this brilliant, disturbing psychological thriller with an all-star cast.

Ouija / Ouija: Origin of Evil

Both the original and the prequel. The first one is terrible. The second is excellent.

Public Enemies

Johnny Depp is bank robber John Dillinger and Christian Bale is the FBI agent on his tale in this crime epic from Michael Mann (Miami Vice, Heat).

Top Gun

“I feel the need… the need for speed!”

World War Z

Brad Pitt headlines the biggest zombie film ever made.

