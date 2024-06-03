Search icon

03rd Jun 2024

Netflix has just added an incredibly unsettling thriller movie

Stephen Porzio

Written and directed by someone more well-known outside of filmmaking, the thriller has developed a bit of a cult following in the years since its release.

Netflix has just added Nocturnal Animals to its library, the excellent and unsettling thriller movie written and directed by fashion designer Tom Ford (A Single Man).

Adapted from the 1993 novel Tony & Susan, the film revolves around a married art gallery owner named Susan (Amy Adams) who is dissatisfied with how cold and sterile her life has become.

One day out of the blue, Susan is contacted by her author ex-husband, Edward (Jake Gyllenhaal), who sends her a copy of his new novel.

Dedicated to her, the book is titled ‘Nocturnal Animals’ and is a violent tale of familial destruction and revenge.

As Susan reads the novel – which tells the story of a husband and father (also played by Gyllenhaal) whose life is destroyed by a sadistic gang he crosses paths with on a road trip – she begins to see parallels between the story and her and Edward’s relationship.

The movie is split into three interlocking segments – Susan’s current life, her relationship with Edward and the events of Edward’s book.

Alongside Adams and Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals boasts an all-star cast including Andrea Riseborough, Isla Fisher, Jena Malone, Laura Linney, Michael Sheen, as well as Aaron Taylor-Johnson in a Golden Globe-winning performance and Michael Shannon in an Oscar-nominated performance.

Released in cinemas in 2016 to mostly positive reviews – though some critics took issue with its dark story – we here at JOE would highly recommend people seek out the thriller for its atmospheric and stylish direction, its fascinating and gripping narrative structure and its universally terrific performances.

You can read a sample of some more glowing write-ups for Nocturnal Animals right here:

Austin Chronicle: “It’s a ravishingly gorgeous film, and Gyllenhaal in particular gives a howlingly good performance.”

The Guardian: “This is a terrifically absorbing thriller with that vodka-kick of pure malice.”

The Hollywood Reporter: “The film once again demonstrates that Ford is both an intoxicating sensualist and an accomplished storyteller, with as fine an eye for character detail as he has for colour and composition.”

Rolling Stone: “Tom Ford hits it out of the park with a stunning film noir that resonates with ghostly, poetic terror. Don’t overthink what Ford has so cunningly crafted. Surrender to it.”

Us Weekly: “Designer turned director Tom Ford uses his gift for striking visuals to create a must-see.”

Nocturnal Animals is streaming in Ireland and the UK on Netflix right now.

