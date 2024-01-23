Search icon

23rd Jan 2024

Second series of ‘gritty’ crime drama with perfect Rotten Tomatoes rating is arriving to BBC

JOE

It has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

The second series of the hit Irish crime drama Kin is finally coming to UK screens, just months after the first season landed on our shores.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said of the show: “All I will say is if you found the first series exciting and engrossing, just wait until you see the twists and turns in series two!”

She added:”Anchored by a tremendous cast, Kin is a powerful and intense story of love, grief, family and crime, and its devastating ramifications.”

Jennifer Ebell, Executive Vice President of Europe, Middle East and Africa Sales and Acquisitions at Fifth Season, added: “Season two of this family crime drama is explosive and we are pleased the BBC joins the growing number of our international partners.”

An air date for the second season is yet to be confirmed, but it’s exciting to know it’s on the way nevertheless.

Viewers are thrilled about the prospect, with the first series having made a huge impression on viewers.

“If you’ve not watched #Kin on BBC iplayer watch it. It’s brilliant,” one person wrote.

A second put: “Anyone stuck for something to watch, try Kin on BBC iPlayer unreal telly.”

While a third said: “Kin on BBC iPlayer, what a show, unbelievable.”

Future of Kin still in doubt

Written and created by Peter McKenna and co-created by Ciarán Donnelly, Kin debuted in 2021 and soon racked up a large fan base across the globe. The second season released earlier this year.

The show focuses on the Kinsella crime family in Dublin and stars Aiden Gillen, Charlie Cox and Ciarán Hinds, supported by a host of great performances from the likes of Clare Dunne, Yasmin Seky and Emmett Scanlan.

Earlier in the year, it was reported that Bron Studios, the production company behind the show, had declared bankruptcy, putting the future of the crime drama in major doubt.

RTÉ later provided an update, saying they would “very much like KIN to return” and that they “continue to work with our international partners to make it happen.”

“We hope to have a further update in relation to season 3 in the coming months.”

