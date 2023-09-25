Netflix adds extremely tense crime thriller that’s flying up Top 10

Currently sitting on a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, it comes from the director of the also very stressful Boiling Point.

Netflix’s current top movie in Ireland is Accused, a tense new thriller that was recently added to the streaming service.

The British film centres around a young man named Harri (Chaneil Kular, Sex Education) who, while alone at a remote country house, watches helplessly as a social media frenzy wrongly identifies him as a wanted terrorist.

“When online threats lead to an IRL home invasion, he must fight for his life in this tense thriller of virtual witch-hunts and false accusations,” the plot synopsis reads.

The movie is directed by Philip Barantini, who is best known for making the very stressful restaurant kitchen-set drama film Boiling Point – which was such a success that it will be getting a sequel TV series soon.

In fact, Accused has drawn comparisons to Boiling Point, thanks to its confined setting and Barantini’s ability to generate onscreen tension.

Eye for Film: “Director Philip Barantini was responsible for 2020’s kitchen-set drama Boiling Point, and here he demonstrates the same mastery of tension.”

Forbes: “Accused is a solid mistaken identity thriller as well as an illustration of the tendency for social media to form a virtual lynch mob with little or no proof on which to base its prosecutions.”

The Guardian: “It’s a film of our horrible moment, not only in its digital wrapping, but in its grim snapshot of the ever-increasing, easily disseminated hatred and fear that have further warped how people see and treat each other.”

The Hollywood News: “Another anxiety inducing nightmare from Philip Barantini, Accused is a taut, tension-filled home invasion thriller.”

Accused is streaming on Netflix in Ireland and the UK right now.