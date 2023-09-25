Search icon

25th Sep 2023

Netflix adds extremely tense crime thriller that’s flying up Top 10

Stephen Porzio

Currently sitting on a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, it comes from the director of the also very stressful Boiling Point.

Netflix’s current top movie in Ireland is Accused, a tense new thriller that was recently added to the streaming service.

The British film centres around a young man named Harri (Chaneil Kular, Sex Education) who, while alone at a remote country house, watches helplessly as a social media frenzy wrongly identifies him as a wanted terrorist.

“When online threats lead to an IRL home invasion, he must fight for his life in this tense thriller of virtual witch-hunts and false accusations,” the plot synopsis reads.

Netflix have added Accused, an extremely tense thriller with perfect reviews.

The movie is directed by Philip Barantini, who is best known for making the very stressful restaurant kitchen-set drama film Boiling Point – which was such a success that it will be getting a sequel TV series soon.

In fact, Accused has drawn comparisons to Boiling Point, thanks to its confined setting and Barantini’s ability to generate onscreen tension.

Currently sitting on a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, here is a sample of what some critics had to say about the new British thriller.

Eye for Film: “Director Philip Barantini was responsible for 2020’s kitchen-set drama Boiling Point, and here he demonstrates the same mastery of tension.”

Forbes: “Accused is a solid mistaken identity thriller as well as an illustration of the tendency for social media to form a virtual lynch mob with little or no proof on which to base its prosecutions.”

The Guardian: “It’s a film of our horrible moment, not only in its digital wrapping, but in its grim snapshot of the ever-increasing, easily disseminated hatred and fear that have further warped how people see and treat each other.”

The Hollywood News: “Another anxiety inducing nightmare from Philip Barantini, Accused is a taut, tension-filled home invasion thriller.”

Accused is streaming on Netflix in Ireland and the UK right now.

