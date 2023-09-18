Search icon

Entertainment

18th Sep 2023

Jonnie Irwin seen wearing oxygen mask as he says cancer is ‘on the move again’

Steve Hopkins

‘The wait for more scans is frustrating when you know the cancer is on the move again’

Jonnie Irwin has told how his “cancer is on the move” after sharing a picture of him wearing an oxygen mask.

The A Place In The Sun presenter has been fighting terminal cancer since being diagnosed with the disease in 2020. The 49-year-old went public with his diagnoses in November and told how TV bosses dropped him.

Throughout his cancer fight, Jonnie has updated his fans on social media and shared milestone moments with his family as he continues to defy the odds. He was initially told he had just six months to live.

Despite that, he had not broken the news to his three children.

With NHS waiting lists at an all time high, Jonnie has shared his frustrations at having to wait for urgent treatment.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Jonnie said the “wait for more scans is frustrating when you know the cancer is on the move again”.

In the upload, which included a picture of him wearing an oxygen mask, he continued: “Meanwhile, there’s stuff I can do to make the terrain as tough as possible for growth and the ladies down at @sereniti_health are part of my team of suppliers for various therapies.

“I’d recommend this place to anyone wanting to tap into a healthier lifestyle. Big shout as always goes to @how_to_starve_cancer who’s constant help has a huge impact. #respect.”

The post has got over 34,000 likes and received over 1,500 comments from people offering support and sharing news from their own cancer battles.

One person wrote: “I was diagnosed with grade 4 brain cancer and wasn’t given very long to live but I’m still here nearly 2 years later. Just keep going your doing amazing and just live everyday the best you can. You are a true inspiration.”

Another added: “Jonnie I think you look the best you have for a good while. Colour in your skin and a nice weight. I hope you’re feeling as well as you look. Keep fighting it.”

Jonnie first realised he was unable when he started having blurry vision while filming A Place In The Sun.

Within a week of flying home to the UK, doctors told him cancer had spread to his brain, and he had just months to live.

In a previous interview with Hello! he recalled: “I had to go home and tell my wife, who was looking after our babies, that she was on her own pretty much. That was devastating.”

Related links:

Jonnie Irwin marks emotional ‘last ever’ milestone with his young son

Jonnie Irwin hits out at former bosses as he makes rare red carpet appearance at TV awards

Jonnie Irwin smiles in new family photos as he lives out ‘final months’

Topics:

A place in the sun,Cancer,Jonnie Irwin,Parenting

RELATED ARTICLES

Ex-England youth star dies aged 23 following battle with cancer weeks after proposal to girlfriend

Cancer

Ex-England youth star dies aged 23 following battle with cancer weeks after proposal to girlfriend

By Steve Hopkins

BBC star dies age 35 following cancer diagnosis after birth of daughter

BBC

BBC star dies age 35 following cancer diagnosis after birth of daughter

By Steve Hopkins

BBC star dies age 35 following cancer diagnosis after birth of daughter

BBC

BBC star dies age 35 following cancer diagnosis after birth of daughter

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Channel 4’s new comedy is already being compared to The Inbetweeners

TV

Channel 4’s new comedy is already being compared to The Inbetweeners

By Paul Moore

BBC’s gripping new documentary about one of the most notorious racially-motivated murders looks unmissable

TV

BBC’s gripping new documentary about one of the most notorious racially-motivated murders looks unmissable

By Paul Moore

Woman who had baby with serial killer 40 years older than her didn’t care about his past

Murder

Woman who had baby with serial killer 40 years older than her didn’t care about his past

By Steve Hopkins

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters declares ‘I’m far, far, far more important’ than Drake and The Weeknd

Canada

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters declares ‘I’m far, far, far more important’ than Drake and The Weeknd

By Danny Jones

Game of Thrones’ entire cast will reunite for a one-off special

Conan O'Brien

Game of Thrones’ entire cast will reunite for a one-off special

By Marc Mayo

‘Eurotrash’ is coming back for a special one-off episode

Channel 4

‘Eurotrash’ is coming back for a special one-off episode

By Carl Anka

McDonald’s offer huge discount on entire menu today in rare deal

Fast Food

McDonald’s offer huge discount on entire menu today in rare deal

By Steve Hopkins

Russell Brand’s ex-assistant discusses moment that left her feeling ‘sick to her stomach’

Channel 4

Russell Brand’s ex-assistant discusses moment that left her feeling ‘sick to her stomach’

By Charlie Herbert

Andrew Tate reaches out to Russell Brand as comedian faces rape allegations

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate reaches out to Russell Brand as comedian faces rape allegations

By Charlie Herbert

Russell Brand offers ‘naked assistant’ to meet Jimmy Savile in resurfaced audio

BBC

Russell Brand offers ‘naked assistant’ to meet Jimmy Savile in resurfaced audio

By Steve Hopkins

Study finds most women find it a ‘turn off’ if partner listens to Joe Rogan podcast

Joe Rogan

Study finds most women find it a ‘turn off’ if partner listens to Joe Rogan podcast

By Steve Hopkins

Dan Biggar on the class WhatsApp message Siya Kolisi sent him

Dan Biggar on the class WhatsApp message Siya Kolisi sent him

By Patrick McCarry

MORE FROM JOE

Bastian Schweinsteiger’s diary: 7 days in the life of Basti

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Bastian Schweinsteiger’s diary: 7 days in the life of Basti

By Simon Lloyd

AFCON to go ahead despite Covid concerns

AFCON

AFCON to go ahead despite Covid concerns

By Callum Boyle

Pregnant woman suing Travis Scott for death on unborn baby following Astroworld tragedy

Astroworld

Pregnant woman suing Travis Scott for death on unborn baby following Astroworld tragedy

By Charlie Herbert

It looks like a new TimeSplitters game could be on the way

goldeneye

It looks like a new TimeSplitters game could be on the way

By Wil Jones

‘Wow, hats off to her! Sick remark from Bobbi Anne McLeod’s killer after she survived 12 hammer blows

Fred West

‘Wow, hats off to her! Sick remark from Bobbi Anne McLeod’s killer after she survived 12 hammer blows

By Steve Hopkins

Arsenal fans have found a reason to get far, far too excited over France’s starting lineup

Arsenal

Arsenal fans have found a reason to get far, far too excited over France’s starting lineup

By JOE

Load more stories