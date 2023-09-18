Jonnie Irwin seen wearing oxygen mask as he says cancer is ‘on the move again’

‘The wait for more scans is frustrating when you know the cancer is on the move again’

Jonnie Irwin has told how his “cancer is on the move” after sharing a picture of him wearing an oxygen mask.

The A Place In The Sun presenter has been fighting terminal cancer since being diagnosed with the disease in 2020. The 49-year-old went public with his diagnoses in November and told how TV bosses dropped him.

Throughout his cancer fight, Jonnie has updated his fans on social media and shared milestone moments with his family as he continues to defy the odds. He was initially told he had just six months to live.

Despite that, he had not broken the news to his three children.

With NHS waiting lists at an all time high, Jonnie has shared his frustrations at having to wait for urgent treatment.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Jonnie said the “wait for more scans is frustrating when you know the cancer is on the move again”.

In the upload, which included a picture of him wearing an oxygen mask, he continued: “Meanwhile, there’s stuff I can do to make the terrain as tough as possible for growth and the ladies down at @sereniti_health are part of my team of suppliers for various therapies.

“I’d recommend this place to anyone wanting to tap into a healthier lifestyle. Big shout as always goes to @how_to_starve_cancer who’s constant help has a huge impact. #respect.”

The post has got over 34,000 likes and received over 1,500 comments from people offering support and sharing news from their own cancer battles.

One person wrote: “I was diagnosed with grade 4 brain cancer and wasn’t given very long to live but I’m still here nearly 2 years later. Just keep going your doing amazing and just live everyday the best you can. You are a true inspiration.”

Another added: “Jonnie I think you look the best you have for a good while. Colour in your skin and a nice weight. I hope you’re feeling as well as you look. Keep fighting it.”

Jonnie first realised he was unable when he started having blurry vision while filming A Place In The Sun.

Within a week of flying home to the UK, doctors told him cancer had spread to his brain, and he had just months to live.

In a previous interview with Hello! he recalled: “I had to go home and tell my wife, who was looking after our babies, that she was on her own pretty much. That was devastating.”

