Jonnie Irwin marks emotional ‘last ever’ milestone with his young son

Jonnie Irwin has shared another emotional milestone with his young son, as he admits he’s getting “a lot weaker” as he fights terminal cancer.

The A Place In The Sun star was diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, before revealing in November last year that the tumour had spread to his brain.

Despite being told he may only have months to live, Jonnie has continued to live life to the fullest with his young family and project an outwardly positive image on social media.

In an Instagram post a week ago, where he was showing off a new cargobike, Jonnie wrote that he’s “obviously a lot weaker these days and would never be strong enough to cart these ankle biters around but with electric power assistance I can pretty much go anywhere.” A picture showed him transporting three children.

On Monday the 49-year-old shared another poignant post, showing pictures of his four-year-old, Rex, riding to nursery. The TV presenter, who also shares two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac with his wife Jessica Holmes, wrote in the caption: “Last EVER ride to nursery with Rex. Suitably waved off by Rafa and his spade and Rex with his game face on!”

Jonnie shared a series of pictures, showing Rex on his bike, wearing a Batman helmet and red cycling gloves, with him smiling in the background.

Rafa can be seen waving a yellow spade in the foreground.

The TV star also shared a picture of Rex mid-ride on the way to nursery, as well as a selfie of them both during a break in their journey.

The post is approaching 18,000 likes.

One person commented: “You are just an amazing person! I watched you on Escape to the Country! Love that show! People can learn so much from you! Nobody knows how our life take us! But you showed something I never saw! Humility, love competition, and much more! Toe are brave man!”

Another wrote: “Great pictures Jonnie, you’ve got some nice colour back on that face must be all that countryside fresh air keep going sir, your doing a grand job.”

A third added: “Jonnie those boys will learn so much about your strength and tenacity, memories to last them their lifetime. You’re truly inspirational and what a Daddy you have shown them to be.”

In June, Jonnie made a rare red carpet appearance at the TRIC Awards.

Speaking to The Mirror at the event, he said that just a day earlier he had to “peel himself out of bed” and rely on painkillers, and had to take his diagnosis day-by-day.

“Today is a good day. Yesterday I peeled myself out of bed and munched painkillers but so far so good today. I take every day as a gift and as it comes,” he said.

