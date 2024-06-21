One of 2023’s biggest movies is now available to stream at home

A sequel to the film was quickly greenlit and is set to land in theatres next year.

Five Nights at Freddy’s, the box office smash-hit from 2023, is now available to stream at home via Sky Cinema and NOW Cinema.

Released in theatres last October, the movie is based on the popular supernatural horror video game series of the same name and stars Josh Hutcherson (The Beekeeper, The Hunger Games).

In the film, the actor plays Mike Schmidt, a troubled security guard who begins working at a once-successful but now abandoned family entertainment centre named Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

While spending his first night on the job, however, he comes to the realisation that the night shift at Freddy’s will not be so easy to make it through.

Co-written and directed by Emma Tammi (The Wind), Five Nights at Freddy’s cast also includes Elizabeth Lail (Netflix’s You), Matthew Lillard (Scream) and Mary Stuart Masterson (At Close Range).

And though it was not loved by the majority of critics, the movie was a massive hit at the box office – grossing nearly $300 million on a $20 million budget.

This made it the highest-grossing horror of 2023 and the highest-grossing movie worldwide to date for the renowned film production company Blumhouse, who quickly greenlit a sequel.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is set to be released on December 5, 2025 – the same year as several other Blumhouse follow-ups including M3GAN 2.0, The Black Phone 2 and the as-of-yet untitled Insidious 6.

As for the original, you can check out a sample of some of the positive reviews it received upon release right here:

AV Club: “It’s a fun gateway horror movie for kids—and the easily scared who want to test their limits lightly.”

Bloody Disgusting: “It’s the type of adorable gateway horror that’ll play well at slumber parties or rowdy theaters full of obsessed fans, which is precisely its target audience.”

Chicago Reader: “Emma Tammi’s horror-mystery film isn’t perfect, but it’s compelling and scary enough to beg for sequels.”

MovieFreak.com: “My inner tween went wild on multiple occasions, and if I’d been introduced to Freddy Fazbear and his pals as a kid, it’s safe to say we’d have been horror-loving friends for life.”

Five Nights at Freddy’s is streaming now in the UK and Ireland through Sky Cinema and NOW Cinema.

Read more: