Search icon

Entertainment

19th Jun 2024

Four massive movie sequels have been confirmed for next year

Stephen Porzio

Major Hollywood producer Jason Blum has said 2025 will be an ‘epic’ year.

When it comes to horror movies, film company Blumhouse have been one of the most successful producers of work in the genre for over 15 years.

After all, they have given us the Happy Death Day, Insidious, Paranormal Activity, Purge, Sinister and Unfriended franchises, as well as modern classics like Get Out, Split and Upgrade.

And so when it’s co-founder Jason Blum says 2025 is going to be an “epic” year for the company, we take note.

The CEO took to Twitter on Wednesday to make the comment when discussing all the sequels Blumhouse will put out next year.

“Hey all. We are working on another Megan and Black Phone and FNAF [Five Nights at Freddy’s] and Insidious all for next year. Buckle up. ‘25 is gonna be epic,” he wrote.

Megan, also known as M3GAN, was released in 2022 and revolves around an artificially intelligent doll that develops self-awareness and becomes hostile toward anyone who comes between her and her human companion.

Earning a 93% Rotten Tomatoes and grossing $181 million and a $12 million budget, a sequel was always going to be a no brainer.

It is currently titled M3GAN 2.0.

Similarly successful and due to get a follow-up is 2021’s The Black Phone, which centres around a teenage boy abducted by a serial child killer known as The Grabber (Ethan Hawke).

Discovering a mystical black rotary phone in captivity that allows him to communicate with his captor’s slain victims, the child plots an escape.

Though it was not loved by the majority of critics, 2023’s Five Nights at Freddy’s was a hit at the box office, grossing nearly $300 million on a $20 million budget.

An adaptation of the popular video games, the original film saw Josh Hutcherson play a troubled security guard who begins working at a once-successful but now abandoned family entertainment centre named Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

While spending his first night on the job, however, he comes to the realisation that the night shift at Freddy’s will not be so easy to make it through.

And also due to get a follow-up in 2025 is the Insidious franchise, which has seen five movies be released to date, including 2023’s Insidious: The Red Door.

Each film in the series focuses on people haunted by demons from a forbidden realm known as ‘The Further’.

The directors of The Black Phone (Scott Derrickson), Five Nights at Freddy’s (Emma Tammi) and Megan (Gerard Johnstone) will be returning for the 2025 sequels.

It has not yet been announced who will helm Insidious 6.

The sequels are part of Blumhouse’s slate for 2025 which will also includes a Wolf Man reboot starring Christopher Abbott and thrillers titled Drop and The Woman in the Yard.

Read more:

Topics:

Horror,jason blum,Sequels,thrillers

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix viewers rave about ‘one of the scariest shows ever’ with ‘insane’ plot twist

Entertainment

Netflix viewers rave about ‘one of the scariest shows ever’ with ‘insane’ plot twist

By Ryan Price

A very tense and gritty crime thriller movie is on TV tonight

Crime

A very tense and gritty crime thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Sequel to one of the best horror movies of the decade gets amazing first trailer

Horror

Sequel to one of the best horror movies of the decade gets amazing first trailer

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Gladiator 2 set to show some of the ‘biggest action sequences ever put to film’

Entertainment

Gladiator 2 set to show some of the ‘biggest action sequences ever put to film’

By Ryan Price

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

Cleanin out My Closet

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

By Charlie Herbert

Under Paris fans should check out this other solid new shark movie

Netflix

Under Paris fans should check out this other solid new shark movie

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix has added one of the best action movies of the decade so far

Netflix has added one of the best action movies of the decade so far

By Stephen Porzio

Harlan Coben’s highest rated series isn’t available to watch on Netflix

Harlan Coben’s highest rated series isn’t available to watch on Netflix

By Nina McLaughlin

Netflix has just added a great disaster thriller movie

Benedict Cumberbatch

Netflix has just added a great disaster thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

James McClean says Declan Rice is ‘overrated’

Declan Rice

James McClean says Declan Rice is ‘overrated’

By SportsJOE

Obscure rule means Man United forced to pull out of transfer for highly rated defender

Football

Obscure rule means Man United forced to pull out of transfer for highly rated defender

By Callum Boyle

Gladiator 2 set to show some of the ‘biggest action sequences ever put to film’

Entertainment

Gladiator 2 set to show some of the ‘biggest action sequences ever put to film’

By Ryan Price

Bradley Wiggins is ‘bankrupt and homeless’ and faces selling his medals

Cycling

Bradley Wiggins is ‘bankrupt and homeless’ and faces selling his medals

By JOE

Incredible stat that fans are hailing as the return to proper football

euro 2024

Incredible stat that fans are hailing as the return to proper football

By Harry Warner

Portugal players accused of not passing to Cristiano Ronaldo in Czechia win

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal players accused of not passing to Cristiano Ronaldo in Czechia win

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

Cleanin out My Closet

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

By Charlie Herbert

Under Paris fans should check out this other solid new shark movie

Netflix

Under Paris fans should check out this other solid new shark movie

By Stephen Porzio

Mum of missing teen in Tenerife fears he has been ‘taken against his will’

British

Mum of missing teen in Tenerife fears he has been ‘taken against his will’

By Ryan Price

Netflix has added one of the best action movies of the decade so far

Netflix has added one of the best action movies of the decade so far

By Stephen Porzio

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week Two

#FootballJOEQuiz

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week Two

By Callum Boyle

Police issue statement after ‘mysterious monolith’ discovered in middle of desert

desert

Police issue statement after ‘mysterious monolith’ discovered in middle of desert

By Ryan Price

Load more stories