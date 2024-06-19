Four massive movie sequels have been confirmed for next year

Major Hollywood producer Jason Blum has said 2025 will be an ‘epic’ year.

When it comes to horror movies, film company Blumhouse have been one of the most successful producers of work in the genre for over 15 years.

After all, they have given us the Happy Death Day, Insidious, Paranormal Activity, Purge, Sinister and Unfriended franchises, as well as modern classics like Get Out, Split and Upgrade.

And so when it’s co-founder Jason Blum says 2025 is going to be an “epic” year for the company, we take note.

Hey all. We are working on another Megan and Black phone and FNAF and Insidious all for next year. Buckle up. ‘25 is gonna be epic. — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) June 19, 2024

The CEO took to Twitter on Wednesday to make the comment when discussing all the sequels Blumhouse will put out next year.

“Hey all. We are working on another Megan and Black Phone and FNAF [Five Nights at Freddy’s] and Insidious all for next year. Buckle up. ‘25 is gonna be epic,” he wrote.

Megan, also known as M3GAN, was released in 2022 and revolves around an artificially intelligent doll that develops self-awareness and becomes hostile toward anyone who comes between her and her human companion.

Earning a 93% Rotten Tomatoes and grossing $181 million and a $12 million budget, a sequel was always going to be a no brainer.

It is currently titled M3GAN 2.0.

Similarly successful and due to get a follow-up is 2021’s The Black Phone, which centres around a teenage boy abducted by a serial child killer known as The Grabber (Ethan Hawke).

Discovering a mystical black rotary phone in captivity that allows him to communicate with his captor’s slain victims, the child plots an escape.

Though it was not loved by the majority of critics, 2023’s Five Nights at Freddy’s was a hit at the box office, grossing nearly $300 million on a $20 million budget.

An adaptation of the popular video games, the original film saw Josh Hutcherson play a troubled security guard who begins working at a once-successful but now abandoned family entertainment centre named Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

While spending his first night on the job, however, he comes to the realisation that the night shift at Freddy’s will not be so easy to make it through.

And also due to get a follow-up in 2025 is the Insidious franchise, which has seen five movies be released to date, including 2023’s Insidious: The Red Door.

Each film in the series focuses on people haunted by demons from a forbidden realm known as ‘The Further’.

The directors of The Black Phone (Scott Derrickson), Five Nights at Freddy’s (Emma Tammi) and Megan (Gerard Johnstone) will be returning for the 2025 sequels.

It has not yet been announced who will helm Insidious 6.

The sequels are part of Blumhouse’s slate for 2025 which will also includes a Wolf Man reboot starring Christopher Abbott and thrillers titled Drop and The Woman in the Yard.

