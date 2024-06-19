Search icon

Entertainment

19th Jun 2024

Sequel to one of the best horror movies of the decade gets amazing first trailer

Stephen Porzio

We are beyond excited for this.

The first trailer has hit the web for Smile 2, the sequel to the excellent smash-hit horror movie Smile from 2022.

Written and directed by Parker Finn, based off an earlier short he made, the original’s plot revolves around a doctor named Rose (Sosie Bacon, Mare of Easttown) who witnesses a bizarre and traumatic incident involving one of her patients.

Not long after this, the doctor starts being stalked by a malevolent entity that makes it appear as if everyone around her is smiling unnaturally.

And those who saw the 2022 movie will know that this is only the beginning of the horrors the evil force has in store for its victims.

A hit with both critics and audiences – we here at JOE called it “properly scary”, particularly in its “startling” final act” – Smile was quickly greenlit for a sequel.

And now we have a first proper look at the follow-up also written and directed by Finn, which centres on a major popstar (Charlie’s Angels’ Naomi Scott) who gets infected by the same curse as Rose in the first film.

“About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events,” the plot synopsis reads.

“Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.”

Co-starring in the movie alongside Scott is a returning Kyle Gallner, as well as franchise newcomers Dylan Gelula (Dream Scenario), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Raúl Castillo (Army of the Dead) and Rosemarie DeWitt (The Boys).

Set for a cinema release on 18 October, you can watch the trailer for Smile 2 below.

Read more:

Topics:

Horror,Naomi Scott,Parker Finn,Sequel,Smile,Trailer

RELATED ARTICLES

Jennifer Lawrence admits not understanding movie she starred in despite sleeping with the director

Horror

Jennifer Lawrence admits not understanding movie she starred in despite sleeping with the director

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix has just added one of the biggest sci-fi movies of this decade

Daniel Kaluuya

Netflix has just added one of the biggest sci-fi movies of this decade

By Stephen Porzio

Seth Rogen says he will never make sequels to his stoner comedies like Pineapple Express

Comedy

Seth Rogen says he will never make sequels to his stoner comedies like Pineapple Express

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Harlan Coben’s highest rated series isn’t available to watch on Netflix

Harlan Coben’s highest rated series isn’t available to watch on Netflix

By Nina McLaughlin

Netflix has just added a great disaster thriller movie

Benedict Cumberbatch

Netflix has just added a great disaster thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

A very tense and gritty crime thriller movie is on TV tonight

Crime

A very tense and gritty crime thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Cop who pulled Justin Timberlake over was ‘so young he didn’t recognise’ the popstar

Justin Timberlake

Cop who pulled Justin Timberlake over was ‘so young he didn’t recognise’ the popstar

By Charlie Herbert

First look at new Game of Thrones spin-off ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’

a night of the seven kingdoms

First look at new Game of Thrones spin-off ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’

By Charlie Herbert

Spaceballs sequel in development with Mel Brooks and Josh Gad

Comedy

Spaceballs sequel in development with Mel Brooks and Josh Gad

By Charlie Herbert

Police issue statement after ‘mysterious monolith’ discovered in middle of desert

desert

Police issue statement after ‘mysterious monolith’ discovered in middle of desert

By Ryan Price

Just Stop Oil protestors vandalise Stonehenge with orange spray paint

Just Stop Oil

Just Stop Oil protestors vandalise Stonehenge with orange spray paint

By Charlie Herbert

Motorway JOE Instagram cash giveaway

Competition

Motorway JOE Instagram cash giveaway

By JOE

Ruud Gullit responds to ‘blackface’ image of Dutch fans dressed as him at Euro 2024

euro 2024

Ruud Gullit responds to ‘blackface’ image of Dutch fans dressed as him at Euro 2024

By JOE

Fans in shock as Amadou Onana pulls off perfect English accent when correcting reporter

Amadou Onana

Fans in shock as Amadou Onana pulls off perfect English accent when correcting reporter

By Jacob Entwistle

Man dies and wife hospitalised in freak hot tub accident

Accident

Man dies and wife hospitalised in freak hot tub accident

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Symptoms of misophonia to look out for as it’s warned condition can ruin relationships

Symptoms of misophonia to look out for as it’s warned condition can ruin relationships

By Nina McLaughlin

Driver fined and hit with six points for overtaking cyclist on country road

Driver fined and hit with six points for overtaking cyclist on country road

By Joseph Loftus

Harlan Coben’s highest rated series isn’t available to watch on Netflix

Harlan Coben’s highest rated series isn’t available to watch on Netflix

By Nina McLaughlin

DVLA warning to drivers who passed their test before 2015

Driving

DVLA warning to drivers who passed their test before 2015

By Charlie Herbert

DVLA warns of £1,000 fine if you fail to declare over 100 medical conditions

Driving

DVLA warns of £1,000 fine if you fail to declare over 100 medical conditions

By Nina McLaughlin

Company you’ve never heard of overtakes Microsoft as most valuable company in the world

Business

Company you’ve never heard of overtakes Microsoft as most valuable company in the world

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories