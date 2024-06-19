Sequel to one of the best horror movies of the decade gets amazing first trailer

We are beyond excited for this.

The first trailer has hit the web for Smile 2, the sequel to the excellent smash-hit horror movie Smile from 2022.

Written and directed by Parker Finn, based off an earlier short he made, the original’s plot revolves around a doctor named Rose (Sosie Bacon, Mare of Easttown) who witnesses a bizarre and traumatic incident involving one of her patients.

Not long after this, the doctor starts being stalked by a malevolent entity that makes it appear as if everyone around her is smiling unnaturally.

And those who saw the 2022 movie will know that this is only the beginning of the horrors the evil force has in store for its victims.

A hit with both critics and audiences – we here at JOE called it “properly scary”, particularly in its “startling” final act” – Smile was quickly greenlit for a sequel.

And now we have a first proper look at the follow-up also written and directed by Finn, which centres on a major popstar (Charlie’s Angels’ Naomi Scott) who gets infected by the same curse as Rose in the first film.

“About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events,” the plot synopsis reads.

“Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.”

Co-starring in the movie alongside Scott is a returning Kyle Gallner, as well as franchise newcomers Dylan Gelula (Dream Scenario), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Raúl Castillo (Army of the Dead) and Rosemarie DeWitt (The Boys).

Set for a cinema release on 18 October, you can watch the trailer for Smile 2 below.

Read more: