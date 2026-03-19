People are only just finding out about the wholesome friendship between Eminem and Elton John

Pretty inspiring actually

While Eminem and Elton John might make totally different types of music, it appears that they have been good friends for around two decades.

Usually, when two musicians have a close friendship, it happens when they make a similar kind of music or move in the same circles.

As is the case with Eminem and 50 Cent.



But Eminem and Elton John's connection lies elsewhere, and the ‘Rocket Man’ hitmaker’s relation with the rapper has left many social media users surprised.

The star of ‘Lose Yourself’ has been sober for more than 15 years, and in fact he took to social media to post a picture of his AA chip.

He opened up about his sobriety journey in an appearance on the Paul Pod podcast in September 2022.

“I remember when I first got sober and all the s**t was out of my system”, Eminem said.

“I remember just being, like, really happy and everything was f**king new to me again”, he added.

But where’s the Elton John connection, you may wonder?

You can be given a sponsor to support you once you’ve joined a sobriety program.

And this is someone who is also a recovering addict themselves, more often than not.

And Eminem’s sponsor is none other Elton John, who is also sober since 1990, having quit drugs and alcohol altogether.

“I'm Eminem's AA sponsor. Whenever I ring to check in on him, he always greets me the same way: 'Hello, you c***', which I guess is very Eminem”, Elton John revealed in his ‘Me’ memoir.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, has also been open about their relationship.

“When I first wanted to get sober, I called [Elton] and spoke to him about it”, the rapper, 53, told The Guardian in 2009.

“He's somebody who's in the business and can identify and relate to the lifestyle and how hectic things can be.”

“He understands … the pressure and any other reasons that you want to come up with for doing drugs. I reached out to him and told him, ‘Look, I'm going through a problem and I need your advice’”, he added.