Search icon

Entertainment

20th Jun 2024

Prime Video has just added one of the best modern thriller movies

Stephen Porzio

This article contains affiliate links, we may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Relentlessly tense, the 2016 movie and its sequel are streaming now.

Don’t Breathe, the incredible 2016 thriller movie, has just been added to Prime Video.

Co-written and directed by Fede Álvarez (2013’s Evil Dead, the upcoming Alien: Romulus), the movie centres around Rocky (a charismatic Jane Levy, Evil Dead) – a young woman and thief longing to escape her abusive home in Detroit by moving to California with her young sister.

As such, she and her friends Alex (Dylan Minnette, 13 Reasons Why) and Money (Daniel Zovatto, It Follows) decide to rob a blind war veteran (a terrifying Stephen Lang, Avatar) who they hear won a major cash settlement following the death of his only child.

“Figuring he’s an easy target, the trio invades the man’s secluded home in an abandoned neighborhood,” the plot synopsis reads.

“Finding themselves trapped inside, the young intruders must fight for their lives after making a shocking discovery about their supposedly helpless victim.”

With its claustrophobic setting, its increasingly twisted story, its inventively scary set-pieces and its brilliant performances – particularly from Lang and Levy – Don’t Breathe is consistently tense and gasp-inducing.

A hit at the box office and with critics – it earned an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score – the thriller was such a success in fact that a sequel, titled Don’t Breathe 2, was released in 2021 which saw Lang reprising his role.

You can read a sample of some of the positive reviews for the original right here:

Detroit News: “Don’t Breathe is a breathless, visceral, nerve-racking thrill ride that doesn’t stop coming at you until its final gasps.”

Little White Lies: “Álvarez, take a bow. You sick freak.”

New Yorker: “The suspense is built as carefully as it is in a good John Carpenter movie; Alvarez uses the camera like a stealth weapon, exploring dark corners and hidden areas of the house with devilish glee.”

Philadelphia Inquirer: “One of the most suspenseful, terrifying, and devilishly original horror pics in recent memory.”

The Verge: “Don’t Breathe is still a thrilling experience that effectively puts the audience in the protagonists’ place: uncertain, cringing, afraid to even breathe because of the potential consequences.”

Vox: “[A] taut, appropriately breath-stealing new movie that galvanises the tired home invasion sub-genre of horror the way films like The Witch and It Follows have done for the coven and slasher sub-genres.”

Don’t Breathe and Don’t Breathe 2 are streaming on Prime Video right now.

Read more:

Topics:

Don't Breathe,dylan minnette,Jane Levy,Prime Video,Stephen Lang

RELATED ARTICLES

Fallout season 2 set to hit screens much sooner than fans expected

Entertainment

Fallout season 2 set to hit screens much sooner than fans expected

By Ryan Price

One of the best and most timely shows on TV has finally returned to screens

Amazon

One of the best and most timely shows on TV has finally returned to screens

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has added one of the tensest thriller movies of the 21st century

Blue Ruin

Prime Video has added one of the tensest thriller movies of the 21st century

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix viewers just discovering extremely X-rated series that’s flying up Top 10

Netflix

Netflix viewers just discovering extremely X-rated series that’s flying up Top 10

By Charlie Herbert

People label Grease ‘misogynistic’ and ‘problematic’ after rewatching

Film

People label Grease ‘misogynistic’ and ‘problematic’ after rewatching

By Charlie Herbert

Celine Dion cries as she videos herself trying to sing

celebrity

Celine Dion cries as she videos herself trying to sing

By Ryan Price

A very fun dystopian action thriller movie is on TV tonight

action

A very fun dystopian action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Taylor Swift places huge order at local London kebab shop ahead of Wembley shows

Food

Taylor Swift places huge order at local London kebab shop ahead of Wembley shows

By Charlie Herbert

Kylie Jenner breaks down in tears over internet reaction to her filter-free photos

celebrity news

Kylie Jenner breaks down in tears over internet reaction to her filter-free photos

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix viewers just discovering extremely X-rated series that’s flying up Top 10

Netflix

Netflix viewers just discovering extremely X-rated series that’s flying up Top 10

By Charlie Herbert

Travis Scott has been arrested in Miami

Arrested

Travis Scott has been arrested in Miami

By Ryan Price

Sir Jim Ratcliffe gives damning verdict on Man Utd squad with no players of real value

Erik Ten Hag

Sir Jim Ratcliffe gives damning verdict on Man Utd squad with no players of real value

By Harry Warner

Search for Jay Slater refocuses location on ‘key’ day for missing teenager

jay slater

Search for Jay Slater refocuses location on ‘key’ day for missing teenager

By Charlie Herbert

People label Grease ‘misogynistic’ and ‘problematic’ after rewatching

Film

People label Grease ‘misogynistic’ and ‘problematic’ after rewatching

By Charlie Herbert

Celine Dion cries as she videos herself trying to sing

celebrity

Celine Dion cries as she videos herself trying to sing

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

A very fun dystopian action thriller movie is on TV tonight

action

A very fun dystopian action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

British man sues Apple after wife discovers messages to sex workers on family computer

Apple

British man sues Apple after wife discovers messages to sex workers on family computer

By Charlie Herbert

Euro 2024 Day Seven: All the major action and talking points

Albania

Euro 2024 Day Seven: All the major action and talking points

By JOE

Woman is so sick of immigration she is considering moving to another country

Channel 4

Woman is so sick of immigration she is considering moving to another country

By Ryan Price

How to watch England v Denmark tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Denmark

How to watch England v Denmark tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Harry Warner

What happens to England’s group if Serbia pull out of Euro 2024

England

What happens to England’s group if Serbia pull out of Euro 2024

By Ryan Price

Load more stories