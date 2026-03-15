Star of Oscar-nominated film says he’s unable to attend ceremony because of Trump’s travel ban

He says Trump ‘cannot block’ his voice

An actor whose film is nominated for an Oscar has said that he cannot attend Sunday’s ceremony in Los Angeles, because of US President Donald Trump.

Motaz Malhees, the Palestinian actor who stars in The Voice of Hind Rajab, has said that Donald Trump’s travel ban is preventing him from attending the 98th Academy Awards.

The Voice of Hind Rajab was nominated for Best International Feature Film, as the Tunisian entry.

Malhees, 34, stars in the emotional and haunting docudrama about five-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab, who, along with her family and the EMTs who tried to save her, was killed by Israeli forces in 2024.

The actor said that he is “not allowed to enter the United States” due to his Palestinian citizenship.

Trump announced an expansive travel ban that restricts entry for people with Palestinian Authority-issued travel documents, in December of last year.

“Our film The Voice of Hind Rajab was nominated for an Academy Award. I had the honor of playing one of the lead roles in a story the world needed to hear,” the film’s star wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

“But I will not be there. I am not allowed to enter the United States because of my Palestinian citizenship. It hurts. But here is the truth: You can block a passport. You cannot block a voice”, he added.

“I am Palestinian, and I stand with pride and dignity. My spirit will be with the Voice of Hind Rajab that night. Good luck to all of you. Our story is bigger than the barrier, and it will be heard”, Malhees continued.

Oscar-winning British actor Riz Ahmed was one of the numerous peers who stood in solidarity with the actor.

“Your work in the film and the film itself are both incredible and will live on forever. Sending much love and respect”, Ahmed commented.