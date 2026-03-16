HSTikkyTokky issues angry response to people ‘hating on him’ after manosphere documentary

The documentary explores toxic masculinity

Social media star HSTikkyTokky has responded to the people “hating on him”, following the landing on Netflix of his his documentary with Louis Theroux.

Harrison Sullivan, known as HSTikkyTokky on social media, has built a huge following thanks to his controversial takes, which are often anti-semitic and misogynistic.

The influencer is undoubtedly part of an online world known as the manosphere, which promotes toxic masculinity and the idea that women will only be attracted to money and power.

The documentary “Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere” by British journalist Louis Theroux focuses on these content creators and exactly what pushed them to pander to people's worst thoughts and desires.

Most sensible viewers are in agreement that the journalist makes them all look rather stupid with his line of questioning.

Now the 24-year-old Sullivan has taken to issue a somewhat predictable response about the people that are sending him hate about the messages and ideologies he promotes in his content.

“Everyone hating on the Theroux documentary…. Are Low Test men… and fat women. Angry at life … angry that they have no money and no opportunity. Robots. Sheep. Cattle confined within the system”, he wrote.

Later he even posted a response to the people who have been sending him Instagram DMs, but it appears that changes in attitude aren't in the plans of the UK-born streamer.

Instead, he has chosen to insult those who might not have the money he has.

“I have never seen more bots than right now with this Louis Theroux doc coming out. The amount of DMs I'm getting is crazy. Look at this one. 'I'd rather be poor and happy than rich and exploitative’”, he added.

“Why do you think that being rich is a negative thing? Why can't you be rich and happy? That's the problem with most people. They have the mindset of: if you're rich, you're obviously doing something wrong.”

“Not at all. Not at all. The amount of numpties. This guy's got a kid and he's messaging me, go feed your kid, bruv. You would kill to live my life. You will never live my life because you've got the wrong mindset.”

“And this woman right here, I couldn't imagine being a grown-ass woman with a kid commenting about me like I'm rattling the whole UK and I love it.”

“There's one percent of you that are normal. Most of you are 'povo' losers and you hate it. I love rage baiting you, I'm gonna go on Piers on Monday and rage bait you 'brokies' even more, but you're just a bunch of absolute losers.”