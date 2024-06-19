Netflix has just added a great disaster thriller movie

Featuring Jodie Comer and Benedict Cumberbatch amongst its cast, the apocalyptic thriller has an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix has just added The End We Come From, the acclaimed disaster thriller which was released in Irish and UK cinemas only last January.

Based on the novel of the same name by Megan Hunter, the movie depicts an environmental crisis which leads to London being submerged by flood waters.

In the midst of this, a new mother (Jodie Comer – Killing Eve, The Bikeriders) embarks on a dangerous journey to find a safe refuge, all the while trying to protect her baby from the surrounding chaos.

Brought to the screen by writer Alice Birch (Normal People) and director Mahalia Belo (the underrated TV series Requiem), The End We Come From also features amongst its cast Benedict Cumberbatch (Eric), Gina McKee (Line of Duty), Joel Fry (Yesterday), Katherine Waterston (Inherent Vice), Mark Strong (Kick-Ass) and Nina Sosanya (Baby Reindeer).

And the film has been praised for its realistic and ground-level depiction of environmental collapse, as well as for Comer’s powerful lead turn.

Holding an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes, here is a sample of the glowing write-ups the movie earned from critics:

Financial Times: “The result is the kind of film the UK rarely makes anymore: a clever, propulsive picture with enough mainstream oomph for multiplexes.”

RogerEbert.com: “The End We Start From is an anxiety-inducing experience, not due to loud explosions or effects-driven set pieces, but due to things that feel real and grounded in truthful observations.”

Times (UK): “The movie’s other strength, besides Comer, is the realism it finds in environmental catastrophe.”

Variety: “Comer’s riveting performance, physically tense with desperation, makes us believe, at least while watching, that we’d do whatever she’s doing.”

The End We Come From is streaming on Netflix in Ireland and the UK right now.

