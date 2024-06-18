Search icon

Entertainment

18th Jun 2024

House of the Dragon fans share wild theory after brutal ending to season 2 premiere

Stephen Porzio

It does make some sense.

Following House of the Dragon’s dark and twisted season two premiere, some fans have a wild theory about the events that played out.

A major part of the episode saw Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) seeking revenge for the death of her son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) in the first season finale at the hands of her half-brother Aemond (Ewan Mitchell).

As such, her husband Daemon (Matt Smith) enlists the services of two assassins, named Blood and Cheese (Sam C. Wilson and Mark Stobbart), to sneak into the castle and cut off Aemond’s head.

After being tasked with the job, the two hitmen ask Daemon what they should do if they cannot find Lucerys’ killer.

While we do not see Daemon’s response, it soon becomes clear that he replied with a line that gave the season two premiere its title: “A son for a son.”

Upon entering the castle, Blood and Cheese fail to locate Aemond but instead find his sister and Rhaenyra’s half-sister Queen Helaena (Phia Saban) with her twin son and daughter.

Committed to killing the boy – who is named Jaehaerys and is in line to one day be king of the Seven Kingdoms – the assassins are unable to distinguish the mother’s kids apart and force Helaena to identify her son to be killed.

After first trying to dissuade Blood and Cheese from carrying out the murder by offering them the expensive necklace around her neck, Helaena quickly points out Jaehaerys to the hitmen – much to their surprise.

While we don’t see the killing being carried out – the camera instead focuses on an in-shock Helaena and her daughter fleeing to safety – the subtitle captions for the noises heard off-screen reads: “Flesh and bone being sliced” – heavily implying that the young boy’s head was decapitated.

As can be expected, viewers were shocked by the killing – with several fans comparing it to Game of Thrones’ infamous ‘Red Wedding’ sequence.

Some have theorised, however, that Helaena – who is married to King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) – may have lied and in fact offered up her daughter to Blood and Cheese instead to be killed, thus preserving the throne line for her family.

While this would differ from the source material, further possible evidence of this is the fact that the mother has been shown to have some powers of prophecy – even sensing in the season two premiere that something terrible was going to befall her.

The first episode of House of the Dragon season two is available to stream on NOW and Sky Atlantic with the rest of the season’s episodes dropping weekly.

Read more:

Topics:

emma d'arcy,Game of Thrones,House of the Dragon,Matt Smith,NOW,Sky

RELATED ARTICLES

Game of Thrones fans say franchise has ‘finally gone too far’ after scene of dog getting kicked

emma d'arcy

Game of Thrones fans say franchise has ‘finally gone too far’ after scene of dog getting kicked

By JOE

House of the Dragon fans shocked by brutal scene where mother must make ultimate ‘sacrifice’

emma d'arcy

House of the Dragon fans shocked by brutal scene where mother must make ultimate ‘sacrifice’

By Stephen Porzio

Matt Smith praised for correcting Sue Perkins over co-star’s pronouns

emma d'arcy

Matt Smith praised for correcting Sue Perkins over co-star’s pronouns

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix fans ‘can’t get enough’ of ’10/10′ thriller and are binge watching series in single day

Netflix

Netflix fans ‘can’t get enough’ of ’10/10′ thriller and are binge watching series in single day

By Nina McLaughlin

Two of the biggest action movie franchises could be getting a crossover

action

Two of the biggest action movie franchises could be getting a crossover

By Stephen Porzio

Justin Timberlake arrested in New York

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake arrested in New York

By Charlie Herbert

Lewis Capaldi pictured for the first time in a year as he teases music comeback

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi pictured for the first time in a year as he teases music comeback

By Charlie Herbert

David Tennant to star in Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club

david tennant

David Tennant to star in Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club

By Charlie Herbert

One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

Tom Cruise

One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

By Nina McLaughlin

Netflix fans ‘can’t get enough’ of ’10/10′ thriller and are binge watching series in single day

Netflix

Netflix fans ‘can’t get enough’ of ’10/10′ thriller and are binge watching series in single day

By Nina McLaughlin

Premier League make huge rule change for new season concerning team news embargo

FIFA

Premier League make huge rule change for new season concerning team news embargo

By Harry Warner

Two of the biggest action movie franchises could be getting a crossover

action

Two of the biggest action movie franchises could be getting a crossover

By Stephen Porzio

Cat Deeley apologises for insensitive seizure joke on This Morning

Cat Deeley

Cat Deeley apologises for insensitive seizure joke on This Morning

By Niamh Ryan

The reason why the Czech Republic changed their name to Czechia

Czechia

The reason why the Czech Republic changed their name to Czechia

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Kobbie Mainoo backs Erik ten Hag to win more trophies at Man United

Kobbie Mainoo backs Erik ten Hag to win more trophies at Man United

By Jacob Entwistle

Cristiano Ronaldo can break 5 records at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo can break 5 records at Euro 2024

By Jacob Entwistle

Scotland fan tragically dies on Euro 2024 trip

Football

Scotland fan tragically dies on Euro 2024 trip

By Zoe Hodges

Justin Timberlake arrested in New York

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake arrested in New York

By Charlie Herbert

The new ‘Snickometer’ technology making waves at Euro 2024 explained in full

Belgium

The new ‘Snickometer’ technology making waves at Euro 2024 explained in full

By Harry Warner

Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park found safe

missing persons

Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park found safe

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories