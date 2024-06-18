House of the Dragon fans share wild theory after brutal ending to season 2 premiere

It does make some sense.

Following House of the Dragon’s dark and twisted season two premiere, some fans have a wild theory about the events that played out.

A major part of the episode saw Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) seeking revenge for the death of her son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) in the first season finale at the hands of her half-brother Aemond (Ewan Mitchell).

As such, her husband Daemon (Matt Smith) enlists the services of two assassins, named Blood and Cheese (Sam C. Wilson and Mark Stobbart), to sneak into the castle and cut off Aemond’s head.

After being tasked with the job, the two hitmen ask Daemon what they should do if they cannot find Lucerys’ killer.

While we do not see Daemon’s response, it soon becomes clear that he replied with a line that gave the season two premiere its title: “A son for a son.”

Upon entering the castle, Blood and Cheese fail to locate Aemond but instead find his sister and Rhaenyra’s half-sister Queen Helaena (Phia Saban) with her twin son and daughter.

Committed to killing the boy – who is named Jaehaerys and is in line to one day be king of the Seven Kingdoms – the assassins are unable to distinguish the mother’s kids apart and force Helaena to identify her son to be killed.

After first trying to dissuade Blood and Cheese from carrying out the murder by offering them the expensive necklace around her neck, Helaena quickly points out Jaehaerys to the hitmen – much to their surprise.

While we don’t see the killing being carried out – the camera instead focuses on an in-shock Helaena and her daughter fleeing to safety – the subtitle captions for the noises heard off-screen reads: “Flesh and bone being sliced” – heavily implying that the young boy’s head was decapitated.

As can be expected, viewers were shocked by the killing – with several fans comparing it to Game of Thrones’ infamous ‘Red Wedding’ sequence.

Some have theorised, however, that Helaena – who is married to King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) – may have lied and in fact offered up her daughter to Blood and Cheese instead to be killed, thus preserving the throne line for her family.

While this would differ from the source material, further possible evidence of this is the fact that the mother has been shown to have some powers of prophecy – even sensing in the season two premiere that something terrible was going to befall her.

The first episode of House of the Dragon season two is available to stream on NOW and Sky Atlantic with the rest of the season’s episodes dropping weekly.

