Back to the Future actor Matt Clark dies after ‘suffering complications’

His career spanned five decades

Veteran actor Matt Clark, who starred in Back to the Future and the TV sitcom Grace Under Fire, has died aged 89.

The actor had a long career in the industry, appearing in over 100 productions across five decades.

He was a familiar face in many Westerns and classic Hollywood roles.

Clark died Sunday in Austin, Texas, his daughter, producer Amiee Clark, told The Hollywood Reporter.

He broke his back a few months ago, she added.

His family told TMZ that he died following complications after back surgery.

Clark appeared in the third instalment of the Back to the Future trilogy alongside Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, playing the bartender in the 1885 Hill Valley saloon.

He also starred alongside big names such as Clint Eastwood and Robert Redford.

His credits include Paul Newman’s The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean and John Wayne’s The Cowboys.

Clark was also a director, heading up the 1988 feature Da (1988), starring Bernard Hughes, Martin Sheen and his onetime acting teacher, William Hickey.

The film is about a New York playwright summoned to Ireland to bury his father.

Clark was born in Washington on Nov. 25, 1936, and raised in Arlington, Virginia.