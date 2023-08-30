Search icon

30th Aug 2023

Sofyan Ambrabat’s agent provides update on Man United move

Callum Boyle

Sofyan Amrabat

Talks appear to have slowed down between Amrabat and Man United

Sofyan Amrabat’s agent has released a statement providing clarity on the talks between his player and Manchester United.

United identified the Moroccan international as a key target this summer transfer window but have failed to make any ground in their pursuit of the Fiorentina midfielder.

The 27-year-old is keen to make the move to Old Trafford and has been training separately away from his teammates as he tries to sort out his future.

But according to The Telegraph, frustration is growing amongst Ambrabat and his camp and they are even prepared to discuss a move with other targets,

Atletico Madrid have been linked with a move but the World Cup breakout star would prefer to move to the Premier League – potentially opening the door for Liverpool to hijack a move.

In response to the ongoing speculation, Amrabat’s agent has revealed he has grown frustrated with United which could mean an end to any prospective transfer.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been another name linked with a move to United while it seems that Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella could be heading to the north west on loan after the Red Devils reportedly agreed a deal with Chelsea following the news that Luke Shaw would be ruled out for an extended period of time through injury.

