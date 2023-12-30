Search icon

Sport

30th Dec 2023

Luke Littler apologises for newspaper picture

Patrick McCarry

“It is very new to me… “

16-year-old darts sensation Luke Littler is tearing it up at the PDC world championships, but having to deal with his first significant piece of social media blow-back.

The teenager has reached the Last 16 of the championships after an impressive run at the oche. He next faces former world champ Raymond van Barneveld for a place in the last eight. With last year’s winner Michael Smith and 2021 champ Gerwyn Price eliminated, many of the final competitors will be convincing themselves that this could be their year.

Ahead of that meeting with ‘Barney’, though, Luke Littler has taken to social media in an attempt to quell a firestorm created by him posing with a tabloid newspaper while having a post-game kebab.

Earlier in the championship, as he celebrated reaching the Last 32, Littler went out for a celebratory kebab before joking that he had to refuel before getting some sleep for school, the next morning. The Sun followed that up with a photoshoot of the teenager posing with ‘a trademark kebab’ and a copy of their newspaper.

The Sun is a publication deeply unpopular among a large cross-section of the community the darts prospect hails from. Littler is from Runcorn, which sits alongside the River Mersey and is nestled between Liverpool and Warrington. The Sun backed former British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher over striking workers and went in hard on Liverpool fans after the Hillsborough Disaster.

Not long into his tenure as Liverpool boss, Jürgen Klopp earned plaudits for refusing to take questions from a reporter with the publication.

The image of Littler posing with the newspaper sparked an online furore and Littler’s team used his ‘X’ account to address the matter, writing:

‘Today a photograph of me holding up a newspaper has been published in the media. The media attention I have been getting is very new to me and I didn’t fully understand at the time what I was being asked to do.

‘In no way do I endorse that newspaper or the headline which accompanied the article and I sincerely apologise for any offence this has caused. I’m focusing now on my next match with Barney and would like to thank everyone for their amazing support.

Luke Littler will face Raymond van Barneveld in the Last 16 of the PDC World Championship from 8:45pm on Saturday, December 30.

Also on the slate for December 30 is Derry native Daryl Gurney taking on in-form Englishman Dave Chisnall, former champ Rob Cross facing Jonny Clayton and Fermanagh’s Brendan Dolan taking on Gary Anderson.

We’ll be following all the big darts moments in our world championships live hub.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Taxi driver praised after returning £4,000 cash he found in his cab

Taxi driver praised after returning £4,000 cash he found in his cab

By Ryan Grace

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 8

12 days of christmas quiz

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 8

By Charlie Herbert

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin knighted in King’s New Year Honours

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin knighted in King’s New Year Honours

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

England head to France with perfect record…but fans are far from optimistic of Euro glory

England

England head to France with perfect record…but fans are far from optimistic of Euro glory

By Nooruddean Choudry

Both managers go full Brendan Rodgers after Leicester draw with West Ham

Brendan Rodgers

Both managers go full Brendan Rodgers after Leicester draw with West Ham

By Tom Victor

Ten arrested in connection with alleged Olympic terror plots

2016 Rio Olympics

Ten arrested in connection with alleged Olympic terror plots

By Tom Victor

In one sentence, Luka Modric explains how to unlock Juventus’ usually-unbeatable defence

Champions League final

In one sentence, Luka Modric explains how to unlock Juventus’ usually-unbeatable defence

By Wil Jones

Kieran Trippier WhatsApp messages that led to his ban are revealed

Atletico Madrid

Kieran Trippier WhatsApp messages that led to his ban are revealed

By Simon Lloyd

Alan Shearer’s joke about Ryan Giggs taking the Wales job has divided football fans

Football

Alan Shearer’s joke about Ryan Giggs taking the Wales job has divided football fans

By Paul Moore

UK set for second Beast from the East in the coming weeks

UK set for second Beast from the East in the coming weeks

By Ryan Grace

Wallace & Gromit to return with new film ‘next Christmas’

Aardman Animation

Wallace & Gromit to return with new film ‘next Christmas’

By Charlie Herbert

Woman shares three ‘savage things’ she tells men to make them ‘obsessed’ with her

Dating

Woman shares three ‘savage things’ she tells men to make them ‘obsessed’ with her

By Charlie Herbert

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 7

12 days of christmas quiz

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 7

By Charlie Herbert

Ricky Gervais tells joke even he thinks is ‘too offensive’

Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais tells joke even he thinks is ‘too offensive’

By Charlie Herbert

Thierry Henry slams VAR following controversial goal in Arsenal defeat to West Ham

Arsenal

Thierry Henry slams VAR following controversial goal in Arsenal defeat to West Ham

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Chelsea reject Crystal Palace request to let Conor Gallagher play in FA Cup semi-final

Chelsea

Chelsea reject Crystal Palace request to let Conor Gallagher play in FA Cup semi-final

By Callum Boyle

WATCH: Manchester United’s number one chant-maker has a new song for Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez

WATCH: Manchester United’s number one chant-maker has a new song for Alexis Sanchez

By Nooruddean Choudry

Everyone’s saying the same thing about Bishop Michael’s royal wedding sermon

bishop michael curry

Everyone’s saying the same thing about Bishop Michael’s royal wedding sermon

By James Dawson

Irish pundit claims England will “get eaten alive” by good teams at World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup

Irish pundit claims England will “get eaten alive” by good teams at World Cup

By JOE

José Mourinho claims Alexis Sánchez has no desire to leave Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez

José Mourinho claims Alexis Sánchez has no desire to leave Manchester United

By Reuben Pinder

Stuart Hogg on summer training and diet routine that has him trimmer than ever

Aviva Premiership

Stuart Hogg on summer training and diet routine that has him trimmer than ever

By Patrick McCarry

Load more stories