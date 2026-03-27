Tiger Woods involved in serious roll over car crash

Hoping he's ok.

Tiger Woods has been arrested for a DUI following a serious rollover car crash in Jupiter, Florida.

He has also been charged with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

The 15-time major champion passed a breathalyser test, but would not give a urine sample.

The incident, which involved Woods' vehicle and a truck, saw the golfer forced to crawl out of the passenger side.

When speaking to media, Sheriff John Budensiek said: “Our DUI investigators came to the scene here, and Mr. Woods did exemplify signs of impairment.

"They did several tests on him, of course, he did explain the injuries and the surgeries that he had we did take that into account, but they did do some in depth roadside test, and when it was determined, he was placed under under arrest and taken to the Martin County Jail.”

In 2021 Woods was in a very serious single-vehicle crash, which left him with significant leg injuries.