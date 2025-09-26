Search icon

26th Sep 2025

Ryder Cup 2025: Follow all the action from New York in our live hub

It’s finally here!

Arguably the greatest weekend on the golfing calendar is here. The Ryder Cup 2025 gets under way at Bethpage Black on Friday, running until Sunday evening.

Europe are looking for back-to-back victories following their 16.5-11.5 win in Rome in 2023, while they haven’t won on US soil since the Miracle of Medinah in 2012. 

Captains Luke Donald and Keegan Bradley see their sides go face-to-face on Friday, with the Foursomes starting at 12.10 BST. 

The Fourballs begin at 17.25 on Friday, with additional action on Saturday (Foursomes at 12.10 and Fourballs at 17.25) and Sunday (Singles at 17.02). 

SportsJOE rated all 24 players’ form and Ryder Cup history going into this weekend, which you can read here.

And you can also see the eye-watering prices at Bethpage Black for supporters here.

