Search icon

Football

16th Oct 2025

Roy Keane plays down Ryder Cup abuse and says ‘Go to Leeds on a Tuesday night!’

SportsJOE

Keane also said partners receiving abuse should not go to the event

Roy Keane has played down some of the abuse the European Ryder Cup players received in New York during their victory at Bethpage.

European players were the target of abuse from American fans as they won their first away Ryder Cup since 2012, with Rory McIlroy in particular receiving the brunt of the remarks.

McIlroy’s wife Erica Stoll was also hit by a drink on the second day, but Keane, speaking on Stick To Football, doubted that the players would have been impacted by the abuse, and suggested partners should not have been at the event if they were being abused.

In classic Keane fashion, he ranted: “I’m no expert on golf, I don’t play the game, but I watch top-level sport. You’re saying there’s pressure on these players cause some people were shouting? Come to football and go to Leeds or Anfield on a Tuesday night, let me tell you!

“These guys play big tournaments every week, and all of a sudden they’re gonna be upset by some Yanks!

“McIlroy has won all the big prizes, do you think he’s gonna be upset by a few people? It’s ridiculous!

“Then they get upset about their partners! If I was a golfer, and my partner or girlfriend or wife was getting abuse, I’d say to them: ‘Just stay at the hotel, love, I’ll see you tonight when I get back’

“Don’t come down to the tournament, get into your outfit, and come to the Ryder Cup!”

How to attend the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor for free

Now that the 2025 Ryder Cup has run its course, we can all look ahead to the 2027 edition at Adare Manor.

A big talking point at this year’s tournament was the sheer price of tickets, which, before the event, were around €640 for Fri-Sun – although prices did drop for Sunday when Europe built up a commanding lead – €217 for Tue-Wed practice days, and €360 for Thursday’s practice, junior exhibition, and opening ceremony

Tickets have already been released for the 2027 Ryder Cup, but only through premium packages, with prices starting at around €717.

Judging by these numbers, regular tickets will be cheaper than this year, but probably more expensive than the €250 we saw at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome

However, if you want to save a buck or two, you can go to the Ryder Cup as a volunteer. Find out more here.

Topics:

Roy Keane,Ryder Cup

RELATED ARTICLES

Roy Keane picks the one manager he believes would come in and sort Man Utd

Diego Simeone

Roy Keane picks the one manager he believes would come in and sort Man Utd

By SportsJOE

How to attend the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor for free

Golf

How to attend the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor for free

By Colmán Stanley

Ryder Cup 2025: Follow all the action from New York in our live hub

Rory McIlroy

Ryder Cup 2025: Follow all the action from New York in our live hub

By SportsJOE

MORE FROM JOE

Schalke release statement and start investigation into violent attack in Dublin city centre as ‘spitting’ footage emerges

Bohemians

Schalke release statement and start investigation into violent attack in Dublin city centre as ‘spitting’ footage emerges

By SportsJOE

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere ‘in talks’ for manager role

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere ‘in talks’ for manager role

By Jacob Entwistle

Wayne Rooney responds to Steven Gerrard’s comments that former England side were ‘egotistical losers’

Wayne Rooney responds to Steven Gerrard’s comments that former England side were ‘egotistical losers’

By Jacob Entwistle

Jude Bellingham opens up on ‘showing vulnerability’ on World Mental Health Day

Jude Bellingham opens up on ‘showing vulnerability’ on World Mental Health Day

By Jacob Entwistle

Current England star reveals how he almost retired last season

Current England star reveals how he almost retired last season

By Jacob Entwistle

Arsenal could make Wembley move as Emirates is expanded

Arsenal could make Wembley move as Emirates is expanded

By Jacob Entwistle

British university compares Margaret Thatcher to Adolf Hitler and Vladimir Putin

Adolf Hitler

British university compares Margaret Thatcher to Adolf Hitler and Vladimir Putin

By Ava Keady

Nearly half of women want to take up a sport but there’s something holding them back

Nearly half of women want to take up a sport but there’s something holding them back

By JOE

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 68

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 68

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 473

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 473

By Charlie Herbert

Full list of areas in the UK targeted in ‘dodgy’ Amazon Fire TV stick crackdown

amazon fire stick

Full list of areas in the UK targeted in ‘dodgy’ Amazon Fire TV stick crackdown

By Harry Warner

A UK city has been named the ‘second best’ place for Christmas markets in Europe

A UK city has been named the ‘second best’ place for Christmas markets in Europe

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

UK city could become first in country to impose higher parking price for SUVs

News

UK city could become first in country to impose higher parking price for SUVs

By Harry Warner

Racing driver accused of raping nurse in Michael Schumacher’s home is named

F1

Racing driver accused of raping nurse in Michael Schumacher’s home is named

By SportsJOE

Former Premier League star fined after ‘dangerous’ XL bully attack’

News

Former Premier League star fined after ‘dangerous’ XL bully attack’

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump threatens removal of World Cup games from ‘unsafe’ Democrat cities

Football

Donald Trump threatens removal of World Cup games from ‘unsafe’ Democrat cities

By Sammi Minion

Trump threatens to strip LA of Olympics

Football

Trump threatens to strip LA of Olympics

By Sammi Minion

Man Utd to review Old Trafford pitch quirk after tragic death of Billy Vigar

Football

Man Utd to review Old Trafford pitch quirk after tragic death of Billy Vigar

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories