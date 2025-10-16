Roy Keane plays down Ryder Cup abuse and says ‘Go to Leeds on a Tuesday night!’

Keane also said partners receiving abuse should not go to the event

Roy Keane has played down some of the abuse the European Ryder Cup players received in New York during their victory at Bethpage.

European players were the target of abuse from American fans as they won their first away Ryder Cup since 2012, with Rory McIlroy in particular receiving the brunt of the remarks.

McIlroy’s wife Erica Stoll was also hit by a drink on the second day, but Keane, speaking on Stick To Football, doubted that the players would have been impacted by the abuse, and suggested partners should not have been at the event if they were being abused.

In classic Keane fashion, he ranted: “I’m no expert on golf, I don’t play the game, but I watch top-level sport. You’re saying there’s pressure on these players cause some people were shouting? Come to football and go to Leeds or Anfield on a Tuesday night, let me tell you!

“These guys play big tournaments every week, and all of a sudden they’re gonna be upset by some Yanks!

“McIlroy has won all the big prizes, do you think he’s gonna be upset by a few people? It’s ridiculous!

“Then they get upset about their partners! If I was a golfer, and my partner or girlfriend or wife was getting abuse, I’d say to them: ‘Just stay at the hotel, love, I’ll see you tonight when I get back’

“Don’t come down to the tournament, get into your outfit, and come to the Ryder Cup!”

How to attend the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor for free

Now that the 2025 Ryder Cup has run its course, we can all look ahead to the 2027 edition at Adare Manor.

A big talking point at this year’s tournament was the sheer price of tickets, which, before the event, were around €640 for Fri-Sun – although prices did drop for Sunday when Europe built up a commanding lead – €217 for Tue-Wed practice days, and €360 for Thursday’s practice, junior exhibition, and opening ceremony

Tickets have already been released for the 2027 Ryder Cup, but only through premium packages, with prices starting at around €717.

Judging by these numbers, regular tickets will be cheaper than this year, but probably more expensive than the €250 we saw at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome

However, if you want to save a buck or two, you can go to the Ryder Cup as a volunteer. Find out more here.