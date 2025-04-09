Search icon

09th Apr 2025

The Masters: Follow the 2025 tournament live in our hub

You can follow the tournament live in our hub below. Just click on the key point you want to read about.

The Masters returns for the 89th edition of the famous tournament.

The Masters takes place this weekend at Augusta National as the first golf major of the year gets underway.

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are among the leading contenders to win the famous green jacket.

Scheffler, the world number one, won The Masters in 2024 and is hoping to become the first golfer since Tiger Woods in 2002 to win back-to-back tournaments at Augusta National.

Meanwhile, McIlroy is aiming to complete the career grand slam and win all four majors.

The Northern Irishman has yet to win The Masters, but comes into the tournament in excellent form after winning the Players Championship in March.

You can follow the 2025 Masters live in our hub above, where you will find information about tee times, TV coverage, and coverage of all the major action from Augusta National.

