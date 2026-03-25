Quiz: See if you can name the top scorers in World Cup history

The best of the best!

From its inception in 1930, right up to the present day, the World Cup has maintained its status as the most sought-after prize in world sport, and, as a result, it has been graced by some of the very best footballers the game has ever seen.

Through a combination of luck, timing, and great teammates — as well as sublime finishing— a select few of those superstars can claim to have made it to the very top of the elite goalscorers list at World Cups.

Below you'll be tasked with filling in a list of those top 15 scorers in the tournament's almost 100-year-long history.

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All you have to do is name them all.