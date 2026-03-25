Quiz: See if you can name the top scorers in World Cup history

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Published 16:36 25 Mar 2026 GMT
Updated 16:36 25 Mar 2026 GMT
From its inception in 1930, right up to the present day, the World Cup has maintained its status as the most sought-after prize in world sport, and, as a result, it has been graced by some of the very best footballers the game has ever seen.
Through a combination of luck, timing, and great teammates — as well as sublime finishing— a select few of those superstars can claim to have made it to the very top of the elite goalscorers list at World Cups.
Below you'll be tasked with filling in a list of those top 15 scorers in the tournament's almost 100-year-long history.
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All you have to do is name them all.
Best of luck...
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