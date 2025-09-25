Search icon

25th Sep 2025

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on Europe or USA to Win the Ryder Cup

JOE

The Ryder Cup is back and to celebrate, Paddy Power is giving all new customers the chance to claim enhanced 50/1 odds for either Europe or USA to win! 

The top golfers from Europe and USA will lock horns once again this week in the 45th edition of the Ryder Cup, with the visitors looking for their first victory in the competition on away soil since 2012. 

Qualification for each team may have taken the best part of a year, however preparations have ramped up massively this week, as the players get to grips with a course known as “The Beast” at Bethpage. 

As we enter the business end of the week, Paddy Power has all new customers covered by offering boosted 50/1 odds for either Europe or USA to win the Ryder Cup!

SIGN UP HERE or find out further information including how to claim this offer, the latest odds and how to watch the 2025 Ryder Cup below.  

18+ Be Gamble Aware

How to Claim the Paddy Power 50/1 Sign Up Offer for the Team Europe to win the Ryder Cup 2025

Get into the swing of the action this Ryder Cup week and claim enhanced
50/1 odds for Europe to win! Check out these simple steps below to redeem:

CLICK HERE to open your new Paddy Power account using promo code YSACLE

  • Deposit a minimum of £5 by Cards or Apple Pay
  • Place a max £1 bet on Team Europe to win the Ryder Cup 2025, before 23:59pm 28th September
  • If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the
    bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bets

18+ Be Gamble Aware

How to Claim the Paddy Power 50/1 Sign Up Offer for Team USA to
win the Ryder Cup 2025

It’s been 13 years and five Ryder Cups since the last away victory in the
competition and you can back the hosts once again at 50/1, by following the steps here:

CLICK HERE to open your new Paddy Power account using promo code YSACLF

Deposit a minimum of £5 by Cards or Apple Pay

Place a max £1 bet on Team Europe to win the Ryder Cup 2025, before 23:59pm 28th September

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bets.

Who is the favourite to win the Ryder Cup 2025?

We are just days away from the opening tee shot in this year’s Ryder Cup and Paddy Power’s latest odds have Team USA as strong favourites.  With odds at 4/6 and an implied probability of 60%, they see a strong possibility of the hosts winning on home soil, and in turn reclaiming the Ryder Cup.

Europe’s odds to claim the first victory as visitors in the competition since the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ in 2012 currently sit at 13/8 with an implied probability of 38.1%.

A win for Europe would be huge, especially for captain Donald, who can achieve successive triumphs in the Ryder Cup after leading his side to beat USA in 2023.

Luckily for the neutrals, Paddy Power see little chance in a draw, with the result backed at an outside chance of 11/1.

TeamOddsImplied Probability
USA4/660%
Draw11/18.3%
Europe13/838.1%


Ryder Cup Head-to-Head Record

Let’s take a closer look at the all-time head-to-head record between Europe and USA in the Ryder Cup. The competition has produced 44 editions so far, with team USA winning
on 27 occasions after being the dominant force in the early stages. 

However, recent history has seen Europe claw back five wins out of the last seven Ryder Cups, bringing their total to 15 victories. 

However, recent history has seen Europe claw back five wins out of the last seven Ryder Cups, bringing their total to 15 victories.

TeamEuropeUSA
Wins1527
Draws22
Losses2715

How to watch the Ryder Cup 2025 Live on Sky Sports

All the action across the three days will be shown live on Sky Sports Golf or you can watch the Ryder Cup unfold on NOW TV.

Play is scheduled to begin at 7.10am local time (12.10pm UK time) on Friday and Saturday, while the opening singles match will start at 12.02pm (5.02pm UK time on Sunday).

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer Terms and Conditions

Place a max £1 bet on Team Europe or Team USA to win The Ryder Cup 2025. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets.

Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

T&C’s apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Topics:

Ryder Cup

