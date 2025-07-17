Jon Rahm furious at Portrush fan after incident that led to Spaniard bogeying hole

Rahm is among the favourites to win The Open at Portrush

Noisy golf courses are becoming the norm with LIV’s entertainment manifesto threatening to take over the sport, but its main man was left fuming on Thursday by an off-putting Portrush fan.

During a backswing, a spectator near Jon Rahm whistled, before the Spaniard found the rough on the par-4 11th, prompting the LIV star to furiously respond: “Really? Whistling?”

Rahm wasn’t in the best of moods at this point of his first round at The Open, having bogeyed the 10th. He then went on to bogey the 11th after laying up from out of the rough.

Tip: don’t whistle on Jon Rahm’s back swing pic.twitter.com/huVWDWxclu — The Sports Lad (@TheSportsLaddd) July 17, 2025

One fan pointed out the irony of Rahm taking offence to the noise, remarking on X: “Jon Rahm has no problem with people yelling and music blaring during LIV tournaments, but don’t you dare whisper or walk when he’s playing on tour.”

Rahm seemed in more jolly spirits earlier in the week in Northern Ireland, photobombing a fan’s picture while out for drinks.