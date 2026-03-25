Revealed: The reason why Liverpool agreed to let Mo Salah leave the club for free

Salah has agreed to terminate his contract a year early

Nine years, and 255 goals, after his Anfield arrival, Mohamed Salah is set to finally leave Liverpool, as announced in an emotional statement on Tuesday evening.

Somewhat surprisingly, albeit considering a mid-season fallout with Arne Slot, the Egyptian forward has agreed to end his contract — worth £400,000 per week in wages — a full year early, allowing Salah to join a new club as a free agent in the summer.

Although now past his prime as a player, Mohamed Salah is still one of the biggest names in global football, and could easily have demanded a considerable transfer fee.

Why then, did his club agree to eventually allow the player, arguably one their biggest assets, to depart for free?

A new behind-the-scenes report from the Telegraph, has now broken down exactly why Liverpool's upper management agreed to end Salah's Liverpool spell early.

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According to the report: "When it came to the final negotiations on the departure of Mohamed Salah from Liverpool, the consensus from the club’s owner, Fenway Sports Group, was that holding out for a fee would do more damage to an already difficult situation."

The report details that both Liverpool and Salah have been looking for an exit route for some time, since Salah openly criticised Slot back in December.

When a serious transfer offer never materialised in January, an amicable summer departure arrived as the best option for all involved.