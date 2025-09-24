Ryder Cup player ratings: How Europe and USA match up ahead of Bethpage

It’s nearly time…

By Paddy Morgan

With the Ryder Cup around the corner, SportsJOE have marked all 24 Ryder Cup players and the two captains ahead of the 2025 edition at Bethpage in New York.

Europe are looking for back-to-back victories following their 16.5-11.5 win in Rome in 2023, while they haven’t won on US soil since the Miracle of Medinah in 2012.

Captains Luke Donald and Keegan Bradley see their sides go face-to-face on Friday, with the Foursomes starting at 12.10 BST.

The Fourballs begin at 17.25 on Friday, with additional action on Saturday (Foursomes at 12.10 and Fourballs at 17.25) and Sunday (Singles at 17.02).

TEAM EUROPE

Rory McIlroy – 9

2025 has been an extremely successful season so far for McIlroy especially in recording victories in AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a second Players Championship, becoming the sixth golfer to win all four majors and a second Amgen Irish Open title.

Bethpage Black will be McIlroy’s eighth Ryder Cup and Luke Donald will be hoping for a repeat of Marco Simone where the Northern Irishman recorded four winning points, and to avoid a repeat of 202, where he was extremely emotional after his Whistling Straits disappointment.

McIlroy is being tipped to become only the seventh player in Ryder Cup history to claim five points for his side.

Tommy Fleetwood – 8

2025 proved to be a breakthrough year for Fleetwood as he finally won his first PGA Tour event, picking up a big one at East Lake. Fleetwood secured a 16.5-11.5 win at Marco Simone for Europe due to finding the 16th green in one. According to Oddschecker, the majority of betting in the 24 hours before Wednesday afternoon before the Ryder Cup was on Fleetwood to be top points scorer.

Robert MacIntyre – 6

The Scotsman participated in his first Ryder Cup in 2023 and enjoyed a successful trip, ending the week unbeaten. MacIntyre is progressing nicely in the world of golf; his 2025 season includes a runner-up result at Oakmont and he’s up to ninth on World Golf Rankings.

Tyrrell Hatton – 8

The New York edition will be Hatton’s fourth consecutive appearance and the highlight been an excellent return of 3.5 points in Marco Simone. It’s remarkable that Hatton is fifth on the 2025 DP World Tour Race to Dubai rankings and qualified automatically for 2025 Ryder Cup considering he doesn’t play on a regular basis due to being a LIV Tour member.

Justin Rose – 7

Rose remains incredibly competitive even at 45, and his top 2025 performances are finishing runner-up to McIlroy at Augusta, and winning the FedEx St Jude Championship. Rose played a massive role in Europe’s last away win in 2012, coming from behind to beat Phil Mickelson on the 18th green.

Rasmus Hojgaard – 6

A runner-up finish in the Danish Golf Championship and a top 15 result in Betfred British Masters confirmed him as the last player to earn an automatic pick. Hojgaard is the only rookie on 2025 Europe Ryder Cup team and equals his twin brother Nicolai, who participated in 2023 edition.

Ludvig Aberg – 8

Aberg participated in his first Ryder Cup two years ago, and the high point out of four matches proved to be creating history alongside Viktor Hovland, defeating Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka 9 & 7. Aberg is refreshing to watch, extremely quick and he was successful in the FedEx Cup playoff events, recording two top 10 finishes.

Sepp Straka – 6

Straka announced himself to the global stage in 2023 as his first Ryder Cup included one win. The Austrian will not be bothered by playing in America as he is the current holder of American Express Open and Truist Championship title.

Shane Lowry – 7

This will be Lowry’s third Ryder Cup, making all teams as a wildcard, with 2.5 points to his name. The 2019 Open Championship winner has an extremely consistent iron game, ranked third on 2025 PGA Tour Strokes Gained Approach the Greens category.

Matt Fitzpatrick – 7

The Englishman will be representing Europe for a third time, but with a poor record, with eight matches yielding only one win. The Englishman enjoyed an excellent summer, jumping up 43 spots to 29th on World Golf Rankings which rewarded him a wildcard pick from Luke Donald.

Viktor Hovland – 6

Two years ago Hovland was arguably one of the best golfers in the world, winning the 2023 FedEx Cup and posting 3.5 points at Marco Simone. The Norwegian has recently changed coach multiple times and his best 2025 results are a third place in the US Open and winning Valspar Championship.

Jon Rahm – 8

The Ryder Cup brings out the best in Rahm, currently unbeaten in foursomes. The highlights of Rahm’s 2025 season are top 10 finishes in the PGA Championship and the US Open and winning the LIV Tour individual standings.

Captain Luke Donald – 7

Donald participated in four Ryder Cup’s as a player and was a part of the 2012 miracle in Medinah, which is Europe’s last away win in America. Donald led by example as captain in 2023 and is attempting to equal Tony Jacklin’s record of two wins as a skipper in New York.

TOTAL RATING: 93/130

TEAM USA

Scottie Scheffler – 9

The world number one will make his third Ryder Cup appearance in New York; the 2021 edition proved to be fantastic for Scheffler, achieving two victories. Nothing has changed for Scheffler in 2025 as he continues to separate himself as the best golfer in the world, outlined by recording six incredible wins.

Along with McIlroy, Scheffler is being tipped to become only the seventh player in Ryder Cup history to claim five points for his side.

JJ Spaun – 7

2025 will always be a memorable season for Spaun as he showed massive character to win his first US Open at Oakmont. The world number six experienced Bethpage Black in 2019 for the PGA Championship and also learned a lot throughout 2025, in a season that included losing in a playoff to Rory McIlroy at the Players in TPC Sawgrass.

Xander Schauffele – 8

Schauffele is a big fan of a home Ryder Cup in America; the 2021 edition included an unbeaten fourballs and foursomes record. The American missed two months of competitive golf earlier this year due to a rib injury but since returning he remarkably managed to keep his cut streak going; it’s now 71 times in the money.

Harris English – 6

Bethpage Black will be English’s second Ryder Cup edition, also appearing at Whistling Straits in 2021 with three matches and one victory. English enjoyed an impressive season in 2025, with the highlights being two major runner-up finishes and winning the Farmers Insurance Open.

Russell Henley – 6

Henley participated in the 2011 Walker Cup and recorded three successful winning performances at the Presidents Cup 12 months ago. Henley qualified automatically for the 2025 Ryder Cup with a big chunk of his points coming from his Bay Hill victory.

Bryson DeChambeau – 8

DeChambeau recorded two victories at Whistling Straits in 2021, but will perhaps be remembered mainly for him driving the first green on Sunday. DeChambeau is a huge fan favourite and has got better since joining the LIV Tour. His last eight major championship performances include six top-10 finishes.

Justin Thomas – 7

Bethpage Black will see Thomas be in attendance for a fourth edition and his singles record is phenomenal, currently unbeaten. The highlight of Thomas 2025 PGA Tour season was at Harbour Town, recording a RBC Heritage win.

Collin Morikawa – 6

2021 proved to be a massive year for Morikawa, winning The Open, DP World Tour Championship and a 3.5 Ryder Cup performance in USA’s 19-9 victory. Morikawa let a three-shot lead slip with five holes to play in 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational and has struggled since then, only posting two top 10 finishes.

Ben Griffin – 6

This will be Griffin’s first Ryder Cup but he has already enjoyed doubles success to win Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Andrew Novak. Griffin is currently in excellent form, finishing tied 10th in the Tour Championship, followed by a runner-up performance in the Procore Championship.

Patrick Cantlay – 8

He is called Paddy Ice for a reason as he has only lost two matches throughout both 2021 & 2023 Ryder Cup. Cantlay is a fan of Bethpage Black, finishing tied third in 2019 PGA Championship.

Sam Burns – 6

The strength of Burns’ game is his flatstick, ranked first on the 2025 PGA Tour putting category. The five-time PGA Tour winner participated in his first Ryder Cup at Marco Simone in 2023 were he played three games, but only achieved one victory.

Cameron Young – 6

Young finally ended his winless PGA Tour drought to achieve a maiden victory in the 2025 Wyndham Championship. Young has previous on Bethpage Black, recording a 64 as an amateur to win 2017 New York State Open.

Captain Keegan Bradley – 7

After a long discussion regarding whether he will be a playing captain, Bradley decided on Wednesday August 27th not to play. This will be Bradley’s first Ryder Cup to be involved in since the 2014 edition at Gleneagles.

TOTAL RATING: 90/130

