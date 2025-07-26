Search icon

Golf

26th Jul 2025

Rory McIlroy gives all-time answer when asked where his green jacket is

Dan Seddon

A fan spotted the golfer at a St. Tropez beach club

Reigning Masters golf champion Rory McIlroy had a classic comeback when asked by a fan where his prestigious green jacket was.

Back in April, the Northern Irishman finally completed a ‘Career Grand Slam’ of major championships by winning the Masters.

Only five other players had accomplished the same feat during the modern era; Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.

Over on TikTok this week, user @brody.mandelbaum19 uploaded a video of himself engaging with McIlroy at a beach club in Saint-Tropez, who was partying with some friends.

“WHERE’S THE GREEN JACKET???” read the fan’s phone, which he held up to the sportsman as the music blurred.

He managed to repeat the question vocally, as the A-list clubber answered with a laugh: “It’s on the yacht!”

Scottie Scheffler puts the prestigious green jacket on Rory McIlroy after the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

This comes after McIlroy fulfilled his promise of returning to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with the green jacket shortly after his Masters triumph.

“Welcome back to the show,” said the talkshow host. “Look at that jacket!”

Proudly wearing the commemorative clothing with a white shirt and blue tie, the guest replied: “I told you I wouldn’t come back until I had this green jacket, so I’m glad I made it back. It took me a while, but I got there.”

McIlroy told Fallon that the Rocketman himself Elton John got in touch via his assistant to congratulate him on the victory.

“I didn’t even know that Elton John knew what golf was,” he noted, before sharing how fellow golfer Woods sent him an emotional message too.

“He just said, ‘welcome to the club, kid.'”

