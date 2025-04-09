Search icon

Golf

09th Apr 2025

How to watch the Masters golf: Start time and TV channel in Ireland, UK and US

Stephen Hurrell

How to watch the Masters 2025

Top class golf returns to Augusta for the Masters this week and this is how to watch all of the action on a single channel.

All five days of golf starting with the popular Par 3 tournament on Wednesday will be shown on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland starting from 2pm.

Sky will show the four days of the tournament proper from 2pm on Thursday and Friday, with weekend build up beginning at 3pm on Saturday and Sunday and full coverage beginning at 5pm each day.

If you have a Sky Sports subscription you can watch on TV or on the Sky Go app. If you are not a Sky subscriber you can sign up to Sky Sports here.

In the US the tournament will be streamed on ESPN+ for the first two days before coverage switches to Paramount+ for the weekend action.

The first golfers will tee off on Thursday at 7.40am local time (12.40pm GMT). 

Rory Mcilroy is in one of the final groups and will begin at 6.12pm, while the final three players to tee off will be Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns at 6.45pm.

The Masters is one of golf’s biggest yearly events and this year is a chance for Scottie Scheffler to become the first player to retain the title since Tiger Woods. However he will have to take on Northern Ireland’s Rory Mcilroy who will be seeking his first ever Masters title to complete the majors set.

Whoever gets the Green Jacket this year could bag up to $3.6m in prize money, with even a top ten finish guaranteeing half a million dollars in prize revenue in the high stakes tournament.

Those figures are based on a record $20m prize pot last year and it could be even more for the successful golfers this year.

