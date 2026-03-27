England superfan sells his £350k house to fund seven-week World Cup trip

England's route to the final could include games in America, Mexico, and Canada

Iconic England fan Andy Milne has sold his £350,000 home to fund a trip to the 2026 World Cup.

Over the past decade, the retired teacher from Norwich has built a reputation as a regular feature during many of England's biggest tournament moments, frequently appearing within the stands during broadcasts.

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Despite the costs of the North American tournament, estimated to be the most expensive in history, fans watching from home can rest assured they will get to see Milne in action this summer, in what will be his 10th World Cup finals.

Speaking to The Mirror, the 62-year-old announced he had been forced to make a significant financial sacrifice, selling his Cheshire home to afford the trip.

"It is going on the market because I'm selling it to go to the World Cup.



"The last tournament in Qatar was a present to myself, I had been saving for years. We have had a second home for 27 years so it felt like the right time to cash in."

Even after selling his home, Milne still plans to cut costs wherever possible, saying: "I always try to do things cheaply if I can. I will couch surf where possible; I am lucky to have friends in Mexico, Dallas, and Vancouver.

"Travel costs are expensive; I bought international flights early because you can change them even if departure times change by 10 minutes."