Olympics announce ban on transgender women competing in female events

BREAKING

The Olympics have announced a ban on transgender women from competing in female events.

“Eligibility for any female category event at the Olympic Games or any other IOC event, including individual and team sports, is now limited to biological females,” the International Olympic Committee said.

This means all female events at the Olympics will now be limited to biological females, which is to be determined on the basis of a one-time gene test.

The new policy means the IOC now aligns with Donald Trump's executive order on women's sport, ahead of the 2028 games which are due to take place in Los Angeles.

It is unclear how many transgender women are competing at an Olympic level.