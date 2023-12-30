Search icon

Sport

30th Dec 2023

Gary Anderson stands up for Luke Littler after newspaper picture controversy

Patrick McCarry

“Let the boy play darts!”

Former PDC world champion Gary Anderson has stood up for 16-year-old darts sensation Luke Littler after he received some blow-back for an interview and photo-shoot with a tabloid.

Littler is the youngest ever player to reach the Last 16 of the PDC world championship and he faces Raymond van Barneveld, on Saturday night, with the quarter finals within reach. In the midst of his impressive run, the teenager is having to deal with a huge up-tick in media, and social media, attention.

Littler found himself apologising after being pictured holding The Sun newspaper and a kebab after a recent interview with the publication. The image of Littler posing with the newspaper sparked an online furore and Littler’s team used his ‘X’ account to address the matter, writing:

‘Today a photograph of me holding up a newspaper has been published in the media. The media attention I have been getting is very new to me and I didn’t fully understand at the time what I was being asked to do.

‘In no way do I endorse that newspaper or the headline which accompanied the article and I sincerely apologise for any offence this has caused. I’m focusing now on my next match with Barney and would like to thank everyone for their amazing support.’

Gary Anderson stands up for Luke Littler

Two-time PDC world champion Gary Anderson then swooped to the defence of Luke Littler with a passionate statement he delivered to the media, on Friday.

After defeating Boris Krcmar in his Last 32 match, ‘The Flying Scotsman’ declared:

“I’m going to say this now – we had another youngster called Josh Rock that all you press and everything else have absolutely destroyed.

“So if it ever goes t*** up with Luke, then give yourselves a pat on the back, because that’s the way it’s going. Let the boy play darts!

“I’ve been downstairs today, he’s had cameras, zoom calls, Sky meetings. Let the boy play darts.

“He’s had a great tournament, he’s done well, but what happens if it goes Pete Tong now? You boys have ruined it, haven’t you?

“So let the boy play darts, he’s 16-years-old, playing well.”

Luke Littler will face Raymond van Barneveld in the Last 16 of the PDC World Championship from 8:45pm on Saturday, December 30.

We’ll be following all the big darts moments in our world championships live hub.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

The Full Monty actor Tom Wilkinson has died

The Full Monty actor Tom Wilkinson has died

By Joseph Loftus

ChatGPT invented a fifth Beatle but nobody can spot the fake

ChatGPT invented a fifth Beatle but nobody can spot the fake

By Ryan Grace

Boxer who fought on Tyson Fury undercard found dead aged 29

Boxer who fought on Tyson Fury undercard found dead aged 29

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Heartwarming moment Wimbledon match halted as Brit star rushes to ill ball boy – gives him Percy Pigs

Ball boy

Heartwarming moment Wimbledon match halted as Brit star rushes to ill ball boy – gives him Percy Pigs

By Danny Jones

The damning pattern of England’s three national sports

Cricket

The damning pattern of England’s three national sports

By JOE

VIDEO: The bizarre theory that Mourinho failed at Chelsea on purpose to get the Man United job

Chelsea

VIDEO: The bizarre theory that Mourinho failed at Chelsea on purpose to get the Man United job

By JOE

German police investigating letter found near Borussia Dortmund team bus following ‘targeted attack’

Football

German police investigating letter found near Borussia Dortmund team bus following ‘targeted attack’

By Conor Heneghan

Harvey Elliott thanks physio in heartwarming interview after five-month absence

Football

Harvey Elliott thanks physio in heartwarming interview after five-month absence

By Daniel Brown

Lovely no-look pass by Martial sets up Giroud for France (Video)

Anthony Martial

Lovely no-look pass by Martial sets up Giroud for France (Video)

By Nooruddean Choudry

Horrific response from estate agent after single mum’s rent doubled

Horrific response from estate agent after single mum’s rent doubled

By Ryan Grace

Luke Littler apologises for newspaper picture

Luke Littler apologises for newspaper picture

By Patrick McCarry

Taxi driver praised after returning £4,000 cash he found in his cab

Taxi driver praised after returning £4,000 cash he found in his cab

By Ryan Grace

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 8

12 days of christmas quiz

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 8

By Charlie Herbert

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin knighted in King’s New Year Honours

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin knighted in King’s New Year Honours

By Joseph Loftus

UK set for second Beast from the East in the coming weeks

UK set for second Beast from the East in the coming weeks

By Ryan Grace

MORE FROM JOE

Peter Schmeichel bizarrely tears into Paul Pogba After Man Utd draw

Football

Peter Schmeichel bizarrely tears into Paul Pogba After Man Utd draw

By Callum Boyle

Explained: What happens if Roman Abramovich can’t sell Chelsea?

Chelsea FC

Explained: What happens if Roman Abramovich can’t sell Chelsea?

By Reuben Pinder

‘Squid Game’ motorway sign forces police to reassure drivers on real meaning

Netflix

‘Squid Game’ motorway sign forces police to reassure drivers on real meaning

By Kieran Galpin

Jeremy Clarkson suffers sleepless nights after ‘gut-wrenching’ loss on Diddly Squat Farm

Amazon Prime Video

Jeremy Clarkson suffers sleepless nights after ‘gut-wrenching’ loss on Diddly Squat Farm

By Steve Hopkins

Jim Davidson was so addicted to cocaine he wanted ‘extra nostrils’

TV

Jim Davidson was so addicted to cocaine he wanted ‘extra nostrils’

By Tony Cuddihy

Netflix has just added the best superhero movie of all time

Netflix has just added the best superhero movie of all time

By Rory Cashin

Load more stories