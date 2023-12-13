Man United make history after crashing out of Champions League group stage

Another embarrassing night

Manchester United’s disastrous season continued on Tuesday night as they crashed out of the Champions League group stages.

United needed to beat Bayern Munich and hope that Copenhagen vs Galatasaray ended in a draw in order for them to qualify for the knockout stages.

That didn’t happen however as Kingsley Coman’s second half strike was the difference between the two sides.

Even if United were to win it wouldn’t have been enough to reach the Champions League knockout stages as Copenhagen beat their Turkish counterparts

Erik ten Hag’s side will have been extremely disappointed given that they were given a relatively kind draw but by finishing bottom, they won’t play any European football after Christmas.

To make it even more embarrassing, United have created an unfortunate piece of history by becoming the first English side to concede 15 goals in a Champions League group stage.

Man Utd have now conceded the most goals in a #UCL group stage of any English team ever! 😬



Here's all 15 they've let in… ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kHk3E4zn2M — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 13, 2023

After the game, Ten Hag claimed that it was previous performances that dampened their campaign and that they didn’t deserve to lose against Bayern.

He told TNT Sports: “We didn’t lose it [the Champions League group stage] today. We had some good performances, but we made some mistakes, individual errors from players. In the end, it’s not good enough, but I think today, the performance was very good, and we didn’t deserve to lose.

“That’s clear [no depth on the bench]. A big compliment to the team against this good Bayern side. We needed energy from the bench. The options on the front line were limited.”

