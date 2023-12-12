Harry Kane eyes up major career change after football

Kane would no doubt be a huge success

Harry Kane is already casting one eye on what life will look like for him when he retires from football.

At the age of 30, Kane is approaching the latter stages of his career, but doesn’t look like he is showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Since joining Bayern Munich in the summer the forward has scored 22 goals in just 19 games in a electric start to life in Germany.

Kane returns to England for the first time since leaving Tottenham in the summer when his die face Manchester United in the Champions League tonight (Tuesday December 12).

United need to win and hope Galatasaray vs Copenhagen ends in a draw if they are to qualify for the knockout stages.

Away from football, Kane has always been a huge fan of American Sports and told The Standard that playing in the NFL would be a goal of his.

He said: “I do love American sports. Maybe I’d have ventured out to America and tried a bit in the NFL.”

While some may presume it’s a joke, Kane said he was “deadly serious” about it.

“I don’t think it’s having a laugh. I think it’s more just exploring that option.

“I just think I’ve been able to kick in those situations – a lot of pressure situations.

“I know it’d be a lot of hard work and it’d be a lot of dedication. It won’t be as easy just rocking up and doing it.

“[But]Yeah, let’s see.

“I’ve always said it depends on certain situations and circumstances.”

Related links: