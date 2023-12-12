Search icon

Football

12th Dec 2023

Harry Kane eyes up major career change after football

Callum Boyle

Harry Kane

Kane would no doubt be a huge success

Harry Kane is already casting one eye on what life will look like for him when he retires from football.

At the age of 30, Kane is approaching the latter stages of his career, but doesn’t look like he is showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Since joining Bayern Munich in the summer the forward has scored 22 goals in just 19 games in a electric start to life in Germany.

Kane returns to England for the first time since leaving Tottenham in the summer when his die face Manchester United in the Champions League tonight (Tuesday December 12).

United need to win and hope Galatasaray vs Copenhagen ends in a draw if they are to qualify for the knockout stages.

Away from football, Kane has always been a huge fan of American Sports and told The Standard that playing in the NFL would be a goal of his.

Harry Kane

He said: “I do love American sports. Maybe I’d have ventured out to America and tried a bit in the NFL.”

While some may presume it’s a joke, Kane said he was “deadly serious” about it.

“I don’t think it’s having a laugh. I think it’s more just exploring that option.

“I just think I’ve been able to kick in those situations – a lot of pressure situations.

“I know it’d be a lot of hard work and it’d be a lot of dedication. It won’t be as easy just rocking up and doing it.

“[But]Yeah, let’s see.

“I’ve always said it depends on certain situations and circumstances.”

Related links:

Topics:

American Football,Bayern Munich,Football,Harry Kane,Manchester United,NFL,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Man United recall Raphael Varane to starting XI

Champions League

Man United recall Raphael Varane to starting XI

By Callum Boyle

Saudi Pro League hits another new embarrassing low that could humiliate Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Saudi Pro League hits another new embarrassing low that could humiliate Cristiano Ronaldo

By Callum Boyle

Jurgen Klopp aims brutal dig at Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia

Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp aims brutal dig at Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Fans react as Mourinho is sacked by Spurs hours after ESL announcement

Daniel Levy

Fans react as Mourinho is sacked by Spurs hours after ESL announcement

By Danny Jones

Liverpool return to their perch after three long decades

Football

Liverpool return to their perch after three long decades

By JOE

Hungarian FA handed fine and stadium ban for racist abuse of England players

England

Hungarian FA handed fine and stadium ban for racist abuse of England players

By Daniel Brown

Mia Khalifa names her three favourite footballers of all time

Football

Mia Khalifa names her three favourite footballers of all time

By Charlie Herbert

Jose Mourinho criticised for his post-match comments on Luke Shaw

FA Cup

Jose Mourinho criticised for his post-match comments on Luke Shaw

By Darragh Murphy

Manchester United winger Daniel James linked with move to Premier League rival

Daniel James

Manchester United winger Daniel James linked with move to Premier League rival

By Alex Roberts

Young men don’t feel confident intervening in violence against women and girls

Young men don’t feel confident intervening in violence against women and girls

By Joseph Loftus

Couple miss out on £182m lottery win as ticket payment didn’t go through

Couple miss out on £182m lottery win as ticket payment didn’t go through

By Nina McLaughlin

Woman who married her step-brother admits it was ‘weird’ before they slept together

Woman who married her step-brother admits it was ‘weird’ before they slept together

By JOE

‘I’m a mum and have shared my husband with 16 women this year – I can’t get enough of it’

‘I’m a mum and have shared my husband with 16 women this year – I can’t get enough of it’

By JOE

One of 2023’s best movies is now available to stream at home

Film

One of 2023’s best movies is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Brad Pitt let his elderly neighbour live in his $40m home rent free until his death

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt let his elderly neighbour live in his $40m home rent free until his death

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 320

Football

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 320

By Charlie Herbert

The irony of Adrien Silva’s squad number at Leicester is not lost on supporters

Adrien Silva

The irony of Adrien Silva’s squad number at Leicester is not lost on supporters

By Darragh Murphy

Tourists left ‘squealing’ as thousands of venomous crabs invade UK beach

Animals

Tourists left ‘squealing’ as thousands of venomous crabs invade UK beach

By Simon Bland

EU Commission backs Theresa May ahead of leadership vote

EU Commission

EU Commission backs Theresa May ahead of leadership vote

By Kyle Picknell

Michael Schumacher’s wife opens up for first time about his condition

Formula 1

Michael Schumacher’s wife opens up for first time about his condition

By Charlie Herbert

Walk-in centres in parts of England run out of PCR test kits

Conservative

Walk-in centres in parts of England run out of PCR test kits

By Ava Evans

Load more stories