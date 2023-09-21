Truth behind the ‘ghost poo’ and why it actually happens

Every day is a school day

Yeah, this is a real topic people are genuinely discussing.

Going to the toilet is a very simple task, but naming how we go to the toilet is another story.

From the traditional number one and number two to all sorts of innuendos like dropping the kids off at the pool, whatever you think is best, I hope it makes you very happy.

Some of us have even that had bizarre event when we have done our business only to find no remain on our toilet roll. Ladies and gentlemen, the term for this is a ghost poo.

Doctor and TikToker Janine Bowring has revealed the method behind the madness and has revealed on the app that not only are you saving toilet paper, but you are also in good health.

In the video, which features a pile of fake poos (stay with me), Bowring says: “If you have this type of poop, you might just be the healthiest person on the planet.

“It is the ghost poop. The poop where you look in the toilet, you’re like ‘I’m sure I pooped, but it’s gone’… you even wipe and you’re like ‘I thought I pooped, I don’t see anything.”

The doctor went on to explain the reasons behind why this happens with Bowring citing a sufficient amount of fibre in your diet as a reason behind it.

“It’s because you’ve got that fibre, you’ve got enough of those essential fatty acids, your circadian rhythms are in tune with nature, with the light and dark cycle of the day, and you’ve got that ghost poop,” she added.

NHS GP Dr Philippa Kaye supported Bowring’s claims, confirming that a clean break is a good sign of health.

As per The Sun, she explained: “Stool which is easily passed without straining yet isn’t too loose can be a healthy stool as it is not constipation or diarrhoea.

“A normal bowel habit can range from several times a day to twice a week. The key is to know what is normal for you and to see a doctor if this changes.”

Related links: