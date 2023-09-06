Horrific footage shows mess left on flight after passenger’s diarrhoea caused plane to turn back

This is not for the faint hearted.

Yesterday morning, the world awoke in horror to one of the darkest stories in recent times. I am of course talking about the plane which was forced to turn around after a passenger had explosive diarrhoea up and down the aisle.

In case you weren’t aware, the flight was two hours into its journey from Atlanta to Barcelona when the incident occurred.

It’s reported that a rather unwell passenger tried to make it to the toilet but was unable to get there in time resulting in a brown liquid trail throughout the Airbus and a pungent smell lingering in the air.

LiveATC.com managed to capture the pilot relaying a message to ground control explaining: “This is a biohazard issue.

“We’ve had a passenger who’s had diarrhoea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta.”

A Delta Airlines Airbus A350 turned around back to Atlanta Friday night because of diarrhea throughout the airplane from a passenger and it’s a biohazard. 👀🥴



The FAA flight strip for DL194 was posted to Reddit (📷xStang05x) Also a passenger posted here asking why her son’s… pic.twitter.com/VWbkB47wF1 — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) September 3, 2023

One person whose partner was on the flight replied to the tweet saying: “My partner was on that flight! It was pretty bad. It was dribbling down the aisle. Smelled horrible.

“The vanilla scented disinfectant used on it only made it smell like vanilla s***. After the plane landed it was thoroughly cleaned. They didn’t leave until around 2.30am.”

Other newspapers claim that once back on the ground in Atlanta, cleaning crews were immediately dispatched who scrubbed the plane down and replaced the carpet.

A spokesperson for Delta confirmed the incident was due to a medical episode.

Now, footage has emerged reportedly showing the aftermath of the episode on the flight, and the footage is quite simply horrific.

Sharing the footage which he apparently got from his brother, X user Xansby Swanson wrote: “Haven’t laughed harder than his phone call to me at midnight to explain why he was still in America. He said it was the funniest thing he’s ever experienced.”

Nope.

