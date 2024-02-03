People are calling for this ‘genius’ parking feature to be implemented everywhere

It would certainly solve a lot of problems

A ‘genius’ parking feature is being hailed as the future by people after an Australian car park went viral for it.

Glebe Hill Village Shopping Centre in Tasmania has, like most shopping centres, a pretty big car park.

However, this car park is a car park with a difference. Rather than the regular ol’ white lines, the parking lot has rectangular boxes in between each space.

This means that drivers get an extra couple of feet of wiggle room to park, and means that you will always be able to open your door.

In the age of cars getting bigger and bigger, the nifty design has gone down a treat with drivers.

After having seen the clever twist, people are calling for the ‘genius’ feature to be implemented everywhere.

“All car parks should adopt this method for line markings,” one person wrote. “It allows a door to be fully open without hitting the adjacent car. Gives you a level of confidence when parking here that it is fairly unlikely that you will get a ding in your door whilst shopping.”

Another pointed out: “People who have difficulty getting in and out of their vehicle would have enough room.”

While a third said: “Absolutely elite parking experience here there’s no denying it.”

“It’s also great for getting trolleys through with out having to walk a mile to get to your car,” a fourth shared.