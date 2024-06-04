Nigel Farage responds after having milkshake thrown all over him

It’s the second time Farage has been hit with milkshake during an election campaign

Nigel Farage has responded after having a milkshake thrown over him during his campaign launch in Clacton.

On Monday, the former UKIP leader announced he would be standing for election in the Essex town as a candidate for Reform UK.

As he visited the constituency today to launch his campaign for election, a woman managed to throw a pint of milkshake over the divisive politician.

This isn’t the first time Farage has been drenched in dairy drink, with a similar incident taking place at the last general election in 2019.

Then, the Brexit campaigner had a £5.25 Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake thrown over him by a protestor during a visit to Newcastle when he was campaigning as leader of the Brexit Party.

Farage has since responded to today’s milkshake incident in a new video shared to his social media.

“My milkshake brings all the people to the rally,” he said in the clip, while holding a McDonald’s drink cup.

The words are a clear reference to Kelis’ classic noughties track ‘Milkshake’.

My milkshake brings all the people to the rally. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SqF9XonuAg — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 4, 2024

Along with the announcement that he would be standing as an MP for the eighth time, it was also confirmed yesterday that Farage had been made leader of Reform UK.

Farage had previously said he would not be standing as an MP in next month’s general election, but told reporters on Monday that he had changed his mind after spending time on the campaign trail.

Speaking in Clacton on Tuesday, Farage said he wanted Reform to “take over” the Conservatives.

This comes the day after a major poll predicted that the Tories would win just140 seats at the general election. This would be the worst election result in their history.

Farage said the Tory party was “finished” and that they had “betrayed” the trust of Brexit voters.

🚨🚨🚨



Protesters have gatecrashed Nigel Farage's campaign launch in Clacton. pic.twitter.com/aKII1jTCiX — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) June 4, 2024

He added: “They’ve opened up the borders to mass immigration like we’ve never seen before.

“That breach of trust from the Conservatives means they are finished, they are done.

“We are going to get a Labour government. Whether you like it or not, we are going to get a Labour government – the question is, who is going to be the voice of opposition?”

Related links:

Fiona Bruce praised for ‘brutal’ Nigel Farage put down on Question Time

Rishi Sunak confronted by student who asks why he ‘hates young people so much’

Rishi Sunak wears £750 backpack on visit to one of poorest areas of the country

WATCH: Nigel Farage aims for Tory wipeout, and the problem for Starmer | The PoliticsJOE Podcast #60