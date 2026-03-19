TOWIE star Jordan Wright found dead aged 33

He was found dead in Thailand

The Only Way is Essex star Jordan Wright has been found dead aged 33.

"We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Thailand and are in contact with the local authorities," a spokesperson for the FCDO told The Sun.

He was reportedly found dead in a drainage canal in Thailand.

Wright hailed from Basildon in Essex, and starred on TOWIE in 17 episodes in 2018, after making his reality debut on Ex on the Beach the year prior.

He previously dated Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison.

He quit reality TV to return to his previous job as a firefighter.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Suthirak Chuthong of the Choeng Thale Police Station said in a statement to the Daily Mail: “The guest was identified as Mr Jordan Wright, a British national, whom the hotel had been unable to contact. A search of the room revealed no signs of forced entry or other irregularities.

“Hotel records showed that he had checked in alone and was due to check out on March 13, but staff reported that he never checked out."

“CCTV footage showed that he appeared restless and was moving back and forth in front of the hotel before leaving the area. His movements eventually led to the location where his body was later discovered.”

"We are still waiting for the autopsy results from Vachira Phuket Hospital to determine whether drugs were present in his system."

He added: "The case remains under investigation while we wait for the official autopsy results. CCTV footage related to the incident is part of the case file and cannot be released at this stage.