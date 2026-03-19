Drivers who litter could lose their licence under new government proposals

Here's what could happen if you're guilty of fly-tipping

A new government proposal means that you could face losing your driving licence if you litter.

As the UK government considers plans to step up the fight against waste crime, litter louts trashing the high streets, roads and community spaces could face losing their driving licences.

The government says that it is looking at measures to award penalty points on driving licences for those found guilty of fly-tipping, which could lead to them losing their licences altogether.

And this would make it harder for offenders to continue dumping illegally if they are disqualified from driving and send a clear warning that fly-tipping is not tolerated, the government says.

The considered proposal is part of the government’s new ‘Waste Crime Action Plan’, to be published shortly.

This will set out a tough crackdown on waste criminals blighting neighbourhoods - from fly-tipping all the way to large illegal waste sites.

The government says that fly-tipping damages the communities and the environment and that is it taking action to stop it.

It also announced that it is empowering local authorities to deal with fly-tipping, like seizing and crushing vehicles, and are urging them to make use of the whole range of measures available to them.

If they build up 12 or more penalty points within a period of 3 years, driving licence holders can be disqualified from driving, it revealed.