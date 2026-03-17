Woman killed after getting stuck under St Patrick’s Day float

She was pronounced dead at the hospital

A woman in the US state of Kentucky has died after getting trapped underneath a St Patrick’s Day Parade float on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, the parade was in full swing in Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, when the woman, who was taking part in the parade, caught her foot underneath the float.

A spokesperson from the Louisville Metro Police told Wave News that the woman, who is as-yet unnamed, fell and was struck by the vehicle.

The woman was rushed to the University of Louisville Hospital following the officers responding to the incident at around 4 p.m.

However, she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Saturday’s huge event marched through The Highlands, an area of Louisville known for its bustling bars and restaurants.

Following the collision, the procession abruptly ground to a halt in the area.



Louisville’s mayor, Craig Greenberg, shared a statement in the wake of the crash.

“I am so sorry to hear about the tragic accident that took a woman’s life at today’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.



“Please join Rachel and me in keeping her family and friends in your prayers.

The organiser of the parade, the Hibernian Cultural and Charitable Association, Inc., released its own statement on Facebook.