Foreign Office issues ‘do not travel’ warning for 14 countries

As the conflict in the Middle East continues

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) this week has warned against travel to 14 countries, in its newest update for British citizens.

Countries like Israel and Russia are among the 14 countries on a “do not travel” list, while FCDO also advises against travel to dozens of others.

Amid the disruption caused by the Middle East conflict, tourists and UK nationals in these nations should also leave immediately for their own safety, according to FCDO.

A further 60 countries are flagged as having no-go zones, as the Foreign Office has advised against “all travel” and “all but essential travel” to these countries or parts of them, such as Spain, Finland, Germany and Poland.

“Regional escalation poses significant security risks and has led to travel disruption. Stay away from areas around security or military facilities. Follow the instructions of the local authorities and monitor local and international media for the latest information”, the FCDO said.

Travel continues to suffer as the impact has already been felt economically with fuel prices rocketing in the UK.

“Stay away from areas around security or military facilities. Follow the instructions of the local authorities and monitor local and international media for the latest information”, the Foreign Office added.

UK nationals in the following places, as Birmingham Live reports, should return to Great Britain and no one should visit from our nation. Authorities say, in each case, Brits are vulnerable to “heightened risks”.