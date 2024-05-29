Search icon

News

29th May 2024

Rishi Sunak wears £750 backpack on visit to one of poorest areas of the country

Ryan Price

The luxury accessory had his initials engraved on the side.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been photographed on a visit to one of the least affluent areas of the country wearing a designer backpack worth £750.

The Conservative Party leader was boarding a sleeper train to Penzance, on the coast of Cornwall, for the next leg of his campaign trail, ahead of the general election on 4th July.

In the clip shared to social media, Sunak can be seen approaching the doors of the carriage, before shaking hands with two members of rail staff and jumping on board.

The Mirror must have been struck by how fancy his bag looked, and took it upon themselves to identify it’s make and manufacturer.

The backpack was identified as a Tumi Arrive Bradley model, which is out of stock on the Selfridges website but was previously available for a whopping £750.

We found a similar model on the official Tumi website which is going for the higher price of £1100.

(Image: selfridges.com)

The description of the aesthetically pleasing accessory is as follows: “This sleek design is as functional as it is stylish, letting you protect and carry everything from your laptop and tablet to your glasses, phone, and keys.

“The Arrivé collection takes its cues from automotive design, with high-polish chrome details, elegant curves, and sleek magnetic zippers. Our ultra-modern pieces make world-class business partners and travel companions.”

It’s likely that the country’s leader paid a little extra for his backpack, considering it’s been personalised with his initials on the side.

Penzance is the first stop on this week’s leg of the campaign trail, with the Prime Minister set to visit Merthyr Tydfil in South Wales and the Tees Valley too in the coming days.

After arriving in Cornwall, Mr Sunak faced questions about why he’s taking levelling up funds away from the county to pay for his recently announced National Service plan.

The scheme could deprive some of the UK’s poorest areas of cash for community safety and high street regeneration.

Considering Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty are the richest inhabitants of Downing Street in history, it’s not entirely surprising that he is the proud owner of one of the most expensive backpacks on the market.

Perhaps someone should have advised the Prime Minister to swap the Tumi bag out for an Umbro one before he headed to the train station.

Related Links:

Rishi Sunak pledges to bring back national service for 18-year-olds

Rishi Sunak announces general election in July

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

Martin Lewis slams minister to his face on the state of education

Topics:

Conservative,Cornwall,General Election,News,Rishi Sunak,UK government

RELATED ARTICLES

Expedition to ‘Holy Grail of shipwrecks’ begins with £16 billion haul set to be discovered

Billion

Expedition to ‘Holy Grail of shipwrecks’ begins with £16 billion haul set to be discovered

By Ryan Price

James Blunt says Rishi Sunak’s national service plans ‘not a bad idea’

James Blunt

James Blunt says Rishi Sunak’s national service plans ‘not a bad idea’

By Ryan Price

Rishi Sunak’s national service plans ‘would see George, Louis and Charlotte called up’

Army

Rishi Sunak’s national service plans ‘would see George, Louis and Charlotte called up’

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Person dies at Amsterdam Airport after ‘falling into’ plane’s engine

Person dies at Amsterdam Airport after ‘falling into’ plane’s engine

By Joseph Loftus

‘400ft long ice ship’ discovered in Antarctica

Antarctica

‘400ft long ice ship’ discovered in Antarctica

By JOE

Mystery ‘ghost’ ship that vanished with all crew members finally found after 120 years

Australia

Mystery ‘ghost’ ship that vanished with all crew members finally found after 120 years

By Nina McLaughlin

Martin Lewis warns Vinted and eBay sellers to make urgent check now

Ebay

Martin Lewis warns Vinted and eBay sellers to make urgent check now

By Charlie Herbert

Dentist shows devastating things that snus can do to your teeth

Dentist shows devastating things that snus can do to your teeth

By Nina McLaughlin

TikTok mum splits opinion after revealing she won’t leave her daughter alone with male relatives

Daughter

TikTok mum splits opinion after revealing she won’t leave her daughter alone with male relatives

By JOE

Person dies at Amsterdam Airport after ‘falling into’ plane’s engine

Person dies at Amsterdam Airport after ‘falling into’ plane’s engine

By Joseph Loftus

Disney+ has just added new spy thriller show from Peaky Blinders creator

Disney

Disney+ has just added new spy thriller show from Peaky Blinders creator

By Stephen Porzio

Second Premier League team at risk of huge points deduction before start of 2024/25 season 

Everton

Second Premier League team at risk of huge points deduction before start of 2024/25 season 

By Callum Boyle

‘400ft long ice ship’ discovered in Antarctica

Antarctica

‘400ft long ice ship’ discovered in Antarctica

By JOE

Vincent Kompany confirmed as new Bayern Munich manager

Bayern Munich

Vincent Kompany confirmed as new Bayern Munich manager

By Callum Boyle

Mystery ‘ghost’ ship that vanished with all crew members finally found after 120 years

Australia

Mystery ‘ghost’ ship that vanished with all crew members finally found after 120 years

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Cancelled Netflix series might be returning 5 years after cliffhanger ending

Entertainment

Cancelled Netflix series might be returning 5 years after cliffhanger ending

By Ryan Price

Martin Lewis warns Vinted and eBay sellers to make urgent check now

Ebay

Martin Lewis warns Vinted and eBay sellers to make urgent check now

By Charlie Herbert

Dentist shows devastating things that snus can do to your teeth

Dentist shows devastating things that snus can do to your teeth

By Nina McLaughlin

The reason why Germany wear white on their kit even though it doesn’t feature on their flag

euro 2024

The reason why Germany wear white on their kit even though it doesn’t feature on their flag

By Callum Boyle

Molly Ringwald says she was ‘taken advantage of’ by ‘predators’ in Hollywood

Entertainment

Molly Ringwald says she was ‘taken advantage of’ by ‘predators’ in Hollywood

By Ryan Price

TikTok mum splits opinion after revealing she won’t leave her daughter alone with male relatives

Daughter

TikTok mum splits opinion after revealing she won’t leave her daughter alone with male relatives

By JOE

Load more stories