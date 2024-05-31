Search icon

News

31st May 2024

Fiona Bruce praised for ‘brutal’ Nigel Farage put down on Question Time

Charlie Herbert

fiona bruce and nigel farage on question time

‘Fiona Bruce sticking it to Nigel Farage!’

Fiona Bruce has been praised for a “brutally funny” put down on Nigel Farage during his appearance on Question Time.

On Thursday evening, the Reform Party honorary president appeared on the politics show alongside schools minister Damian Hinds, shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, Rt Reverend Rose Hudson-Wilkin and Piers Morgan.

In the lead-up to the programme, there had been much conversation and debate about why Farage had been invited on the show despite the fact he wasn’t standing in the upcoming general election.

Host Fiona Bruce decided to put this question to the former UKIP leader, asking him why he seemed to be fronting Reform’s election campaign when he won’t be standing as an MP.

Farage responded: “Don’t ask me, you invited me on the show.”

Bruce quickly fired back: “We actually asked Lee Anderson but he wasn’t available to come on.”

You can watch the moment below.

Farage went on to claim that he had been planning to stand, but the surprise timing of the election hadn’t given him enough time to prepare.

He said: “I had planned to stand at the election, I had planned to have a six month run at it, but a six week run at it is virtually impossible.”

Reacting to the moment on X, many praised Bruce for her put down of the former I’m A Celeb contestant.

One person wrote: “Brutally funny when Farage says ‘you asked me on.’ Response: ‘Actually we wanted Lee Anderson.'”

Another said: “Fiona Bruce sticking it to Nigel Farage in a very subtle manner, but funny.”

A third commented: “I am watching (curiosity got the better of me) and Fiona did tell Farage that they originally asked Lee Anderson and he was second choice, it was a wonderful put down by Fiona… she surprised me!”

The programme also featured some heated exchanges between Farage and Piers Morgan.

The Talk TV host accused Farage of “bottling it” by not standing for election next month, which prompted a row between the pair about their respective shows and viewing figures.

The BBC has received criticism for its decision to platform Farage ahead of representatives from centre and left-wing parties such as the Lib Dems and Greens.

Bruce clarified during the programme that voices from these parties would be appearing on the show over the coming weeks.

Related links:

Rishi Sunak wears £750 backpack on visit to one of poorest areas of the country

BBC News presenter apologises after sharing thoughts on Nigel Farage on air

Ex-BBC editor reveals biases on political programmes

WATCH: Nigel Farage grilled by journalists at press conference

Topics:

BBC,fiona bruce,general election 2024,Nigel Farage,question time

RELATED ARTICLES

Rishi Sunak confronted by student who asks why he ‘hates young people so much’

Conservative

Rishi Sunak confronted by student who asks why he ‘hates young people so much’

By Ryan Price

BBC News presenter apologises after sharing thoughts on Nigel Farage on air

BBC News

BBC News presenter apologises after sharing thoughts on Nigel Farage on air

By Charlie Herbert

Outnumbered to return for Christmas special this year

BBC

Outnumbered to return for Christmas special this year

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Heartbreaking update given about person who died in plane engine at Schiphol Airport

airport

Heartbreaking update given about person who died in plane engine at Schiphol Airport

By Ryan Price

Michael Jackson’s three kids are cut off from getting any of his money

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson’s three kids are cut off from getting any of his money

By Ryan Price

Influencer pays woman £15 to jump into lake and runs off when she says she can’t swim

Influencer

Influencer pays woman £15 to jump into lake and runs off when she says she can’t swim

By Charlie Herbert

England fans face £4000 fines for wearing fake shirts at the Euros

England

England fans face £4000 fines for wearing fake shirts at the Euros

By Ryan Price

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter files to drop dad’s last name on 18th birthday

Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter files to drop dad’s last name on 18th birthday

By Charlie Herbert

Long-lost sarcophagus of ancient Egypt’s most powerful pharaoh found after 3,000 years

ancient egypt

Long-lost sarcophagus of ancient Egypt’s most powerful pharaoh found after 3,000 years

By Charlie Herbert

Heartbreaking update given about person who died in plane engine at Schiphol Airport

airport

Heartbreaking update given about person who died in plane engine at Schiphol Airport

By Ryan Price

Michael Jackson’s three kids are cut off from getting any of his money

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson’s three kids are cut off from getting any of his money

By Ryan Price

Influencer pays woman £15 to jump into lake and runs off when she says she can’t swim

Influencer

Influencer pays woman £15 to jump into lake and runs off when she says she can’t swim

By Charlie Herbert

Missing Players Part 4 – £100 Pro Direct Gift Card up for grabs!

Football

Missing Players Part 4 – £100 Pro Direct Gift Card up for grabs!

By Colin McDonnell

The average stag party now costs £1,500 per person

Stag Do

The average stag party now costs £1,500 per person

By Jack Peat

England fans face £4000 fines for wearing fake shirts at the Euros

England

England fans face £4000 fines for wearing fake shirts at the Euros

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Aston Villa change their club crest again and everyone is saying the same thing

Aston Villa

Aston Villa change their club crest again and everyone is saying the same thing

By Charlie Herbert

Bruce Willis’ daughter shares update following his dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis’ daughter shares update following his dementia diagnosis

By Ryan Price

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 401

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 401

By Charlie Herbert

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter files to drop dad’s last name on 18th birthday

Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter files to drop dad’s last name on 18th birthday

By Charlie Herbert

Eminem calls out his own kids and brings Slim Shady back in new song

Eminem

Eminem calls out his own kids and brings Slim Shady back in new song

By Ryan Price

Amanda Holden wears ‘naked dress’ on BGT after risking Ofcom complaints

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden wears ‘naked dress’ on BGT after risking Ofcom complaints

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories