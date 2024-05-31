Fiona Bruce praised for ‘brutal’ Nigel Farage put down on Question Time

‘Fiona Bruce sticking it to Nigel Farage!’

Fiona Bruce has been praised for a “brutally funny” put down on Nigel Farage during his appearance on Question Time.

On Thursday evening, the Reform Party honorary president appeared on the politics show alongside schools minister Damian Hinds, shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, Rt Reverend Rose Hudson-Wilkin and Piers Morgan.

In the lead-up to the programme, there had been much conversation and debate about why Farage had been invited on the show despite the fact he wasn’t standing in the upcoming general election.

Host Fiona Bruce decided to put this question to the former UKIP leader, asking him why he seemed to be fronting Reform’s election campaign when he won’t be standing as an MP.

Farage responded: “Don’t ask me, you invited me on the show.”

Bruce quickly fired back: “We actually asked Lee Anderson but he wasn’t available to come on.”

You can watch the moment below.

Farage went on to claim that he had been planning to stand, but the surprise timing of the election hadn’t given him enough time to prepare.

He said: “I had planned to stand at the election, I had planned to have a six month run at it, but a six week run at it is virtually impossible.”

Reacting to the moment on X, many praised Bruce for her put down of the former I’m A Celeb contestant.

One person wrote: “Brutally funny when Farage says ‘you asked me on.’ Response: ‘Actually we wanted Lee Anderson.'”

Another said: “Fiona Bruce sticking it to Nigel Farage in a very subtle manner, but funny.”

A third commented: “I am watching (curiosity got the better of me) and Fiona did tell Farage that they originally asked Lee Anderson and he was second choice, it was a wonderful put down by Fiona… she surprised me!”

The programme also featured some heated exchanges between Farage and Piers Morgan.

The Talk TV host accused Farage of “bottling it” by not standing for election next month, which prompted a row between the pair about their respective shows and viewing figures.

Piers Morgan and Nigel Farage tear into each other on #BBCQT 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/APemFhf6Yq — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) May 30, 2024

The BBC has received criticism for its decision to platform Farage ahead of representatives from centre and left-wing parties such as the Lib Dems and Greens.

Bruce clarified during the programme that voices from these parties would be appearing on the show over the coming weeks.

