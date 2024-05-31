Rishi Sunak confronted by student who asks why he ‘hates young people so much’

The Prime Minister is currently on his campaign trail ahead of the July 4 general elections.

Rishi Sunak was confronted by a 16-year-old student while on his campaign trail around the country who asked the current leader why he “hates young people so much”.

The Prime Minister appeared to be greeting members of the public in a pub when he was asked the challenging question by youngster, Henry Hassell.

Sunak can be heard in the clip asking Henry if he would like a photo, to which Henry replies saying “can I just have a handshake?”, before proceeding with his question.

The young man, who is holding his phone up presumably to capture the moment, then says to the Conservative leader: “I was just going to ask, why do you hate young people so much?”

The question is followed by a chorus of exasperations by Sunak’s posse, but the unperturbed youngster continues: “You’re asking us to go into the army. I’ve volunteered all of my life. Why do I have to do it again when I’m finally coming out of education?”.

The Prime Minister replies: “You’ll have a choice. You’ll love it. A culture of service is a good thing for our country.”

Sunak then quickly exits the pub.

The video, which was uploaded by the aspiring singer-songwriter, Henry Hassell, has since gone viral with many people from across the nation praising him for his honest question.

Last week, Sunak unveiled a new scheme that would see 18-year-olds given the choice of a full-time military placement for 12 months or a scheme to volunteer for one weekend a month for a year.

He outlined the plan as one of his promises should the Conservatives win the upcoming general election on July 4th.

National Service first came into force in the UK in January 1949.

It required all physically fit males aged between 17 and 21 to serve in one of the armed forces for an 18-month period, with the period lengthened in 1950 to two years.

It came to an end in 1960.

Related Links:

Rishi Sunak pledges to bring back national service for 18-year-olds

Rishi Sunak asks Welsh voters if they’re looking forward to the Euros before being told they haven’t qualified

Rishi Sunak’s national service plans ‘would see George, Louis and Charlotte called up’

Rishi Sunak wears £750 backpack on visit to one of poorest areas of the country