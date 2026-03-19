Gary Glitter ‘near death’ in prison as inmates say paedophile singer is on his ‘last legs’

He can reportedly 'barely move'

Gary Glitter is "near death" in prison as inmates say the disgraced paedophile singer is on his "last legs".

The 81-year-old is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence in HMP Channings Wood in Devon for abusing three schoolgirls between 1975 and 1980.

A source told The Sun that Glitter, whose real name is Paul Francis Gadd, is reportedly "deaf and can barely move".

The source added: "Most people would struggle to recognise him now. He seems to be on his last legs, with his body giving up.

"And if he doesn't get parole soon most officers and inmates think he will see out his days in jail."

Glitter was sent back to prison in 2023 just six weeks after being released, having served eight years of his 16-year sentence.

The source also disclosed that Glitter is regarded as "arrogant in prison and most inmates don't like him."

They said: "He has to be kept on a [Vulnerable Prisoners Unit] as it is not solely a jail for sex offenders. He is kept out of harm's way because he would not be safe on another wing, but he is spending up to 23 hours a day in his cell."

Glitter served eight years of his sentence between 2015 and February 2023, before returning to prison six weeks later after allegedly using a mobile phone to view footage of young girls on the dark web whilst residing in a bail hostel, thereby violating his parole terms.

Glitter has twice since been refused bail in February 2024 and again in June 2025.

In 2025, a Parole Board said: "We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board refused the release of Paul Gadd following a paper review.